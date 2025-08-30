County youth work program keeps kids out of trouble, says the City of Troy's Director of Diversity, Opportunity, and Outreach Kevin Pryor

A youth employment program that helped 211 young people with summer jobs in Rensselaer County wrapped up for the summer recently.

The Youth Workforce Program was hosted by local non-profit organizations, private businesses, and county offices.

Troy Look Inc. president and the city of Troy’s Director of Diversity, Opportunity, and Outreach Kevin Pryor tells WAMC's Samantha Simmons the program grew following an incident of racism at Troy High School several years ago.

Kids now have something to look forward to thanks to the partnership between the City of Troy and Rensselaer County.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Pryor and Mayor Carmella Mantello about the city’s approach to connecting kids to jobs.