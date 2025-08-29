WAMC Sports Report 8/29/25: Kyle Schwarber has 21st 4-homer game in MLB, drives in Phillies-record 9 runs

Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs Thursday night against Atlanta to become the fourth Phillies player and 21st major leaguer to accomplish the feat. Schwarber was 4 for 6 with a Phillies-record nine RBIs in the 19-4 victory. He took the outright National League homer lead with a career-high 49 and moved within one of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. Schwarber leads the majors with a career-high 119 RBIs. Mike Schmidt was the last Philadelphia player to hit four homers in a game, doing at the Chicago Cubs in April 1976. Schwarber had the third four-homer game of the season, following Eugenio Suárez and Nick Kurtz.

Final Miami 7 N.Y. Mets 4

Costly errors by first baseman Pete Alonso and left fielder Brandon Nimmo helped the Miami Marlins score three unearned runs in the seventh inning of a 7-4 victory over the sloppy New York Mets. Nimmo hit a two-run double in the first and Alonso launched a two-run homer in the fifth, tying the game at 4 with his 30th longball this season. But the Mets made three errors in all that led to five unearned runs, halting their momentum following a series sweep of NL East-leading Philadelphia. New York fell five games behind the Phillies with 28 remaining. The second-place Mets are four games in front of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card. Otto López had two RBI singles for the Marlins.

Final N.Y. Yankees 10 White Sox 4

Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham hit two-run homers and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo shot as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to five games with a 10-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Bellinger (three hits) and Grisham homered for the second straight game and Chisholm finished with two hits and RBIs. White Sox first baseman Miguel Vargas hit his first career grand slam in the second inning and then left the game with in the fifth with a left wrist contusion after being clipped by Aaron Judge. The Yankees homered for the sixth straight game, with 18 total in that span.

Final Boston 3 Baltimore 2

Romy Gonzalez hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, Rob Refsnyder homered in his return from a strained left oblique, and the Boston Red Sox earned a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles to complete a four-game sweep. Trevor Story also homered for Boston, which went 7-1 on a two-city road trip that began against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox lead the Yankees by a game for the AL’s top wild card. Alex Jackson went deep for Baltimore, which went 1-7 on its homestand against Houston and Boston. The last-place Orioles are a season-high 18 games out of first in the AL East.

Final St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final Arizona 6 Milwaukee 4

Final San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 3

US OPEN

Coco Gauff kept wiping the tears welling in her eyes between points in her second-round match at the U.S. Open. She was trying to stay composed and trying to give herself a chance to win Thursday night. Gauff’s serving troubles were again an issue, just as they were two nights earlier, just as they’ve been for a while now. The two-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with a new coach recently to try to fix that aspect of her game, and while there clearly is still work to be done, Gauff did figure out how to stay in the tournament, beating Donna Vekic 7-6 (5), 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges played well into Friday morning in another post-midnight marathon classic match at the U.S. Open. Paul won the first two sets and had a couple of match point chances to close it out in three. The American seeded 14th instead lost the third and fourth sets and was tied in the fifth after going up 3-0. Paul broke Borges one final time to finish off a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 5-7, 7-5 victory. The match that began as the Thursday nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium lasted 4 hours, 25 minutes and ended at 1:46 am. It was the 17th-latest finish in tournament history, joining the history books as the second-latest finish in the second round.

Naomi Osaka is back in the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2021, the year after she won her second championship at Flushing Meadows. She’s playing rather well at the moment, too, under the guidance of a new coach. Just don’t expect Osaka to weigh in on whether she feels as if she is ready to make another deep run at the place. Osaka eliminated American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1 in the second round in just 70 minutes Thursday. Other winners included Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

WNBA

Final New York 89 Washington 63

Final Seattle 93 Minnesota 79

Final Phoenix 83 Chicago 79

NFL

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute. A person with knowledge of the details said Parsons and the Packers have agreed on a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms haven't been announced. Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Jerry Jones says the Dallas Cowboys are still in win-now mode. This is despite the decision to trade star edge rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay for two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark, an aging defensive tackle whose production declined last season. Jones and his son, executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones, even suggested they might use those future first-rounders to help the team now. The Cowboys say they have an urgent need to improve their run defense.

The Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for Rashee Rice's six-game suspension by keeping eight wide receivers on their roster. Rice pleaded guilty to charges related to a crash and received probation and jail time. The Chiefs believe they can handle his absence better than last season, when he was injured. JuJu Smith-Schuster has returned in excellent shape, and rookie Jalen Royals shows promise. Marquise Brown is also healthy after missing most of last season. General manager Brett Veach expressed confidence in their depth. The Chiefs aim to manage without Rice until his return on Oct.19.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement. They attended the Nebraska-Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. Kelce, a former Bearcats player, spent time on the field before joining Swift in a suite for the game. On Tuesday, the couple revealed their engagement on Instagram after dating for about two years. Swift's publicist confirmed the engagement ring is an old mine brilliant-cut diamond. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce's brother, Jason, were also present at the game. The Chiefs are gearing up for their season-opener against the Chargers next Friday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dylan Raiola throws for 243 yards and two touchdowns, leading Nebraska to a 20-17 victory over Cincinnati on Thursday night. Malcolm Hartzog Jr. secures the win by intercepting a pass in the end zone with 34 seconds left. Emmett Johnson rushes for 108 yards, while Dane Key and Nyziah Hunter catch touchdowns for the Huskers. Brendan Sorsby struggles with passing but rushes for 96 yards and two scores for the Bearcats. Cincinnati fights back in the second half but falls short. Nebraska plays Akron next, while Cincinnati faces Bowling Green.

Final South Florida 34 (25) Boise St. 7

Quarterback Byrum Brown ran for two touchdowns, Keshaun Singleton caught a 45-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt and South Florida routed No. 25 Boise State 34-7 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams. South Florida beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time since topping then-No. 22 Navy 52-45 on Oct. 28, 2016. The Bulls had lost 18 straight against ranked teams. Brown was 16 of 24 for 210 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. Singleton had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Chas Nimrod had three catches for 96 yards. Boise State's Maddux Madsen was 25 of 46 for 225 yards with a touchdown pass to Chris Marshall.

