New York State announces record investment in water infrastructure

In the most recent fiscal year, New York made more investments in water infrastructure than in any prior year.

Announcing the record spending Wednesday at Albany’s Corning Preserve, President and CEO of New York’s Environmental Facilities Corporation Maureen Coleman says nearly 330 projects were executed with financial assistance in the last fiscal year -- a 55 percent increase year-to-year.

“In state fiscal year 2025 EFC didn't just invest $3.4 billion in infrastructure. We invested in public health, in natural habitats, in resilience and in the future of New York and clean water for every New Yorker is a goal we will meet together,” Coleman said.

The projects are meant to improve water quality, create jobs, and protect public health. Largely paid through the State Revolving Fund, which is the primary financial mechanism meant to advance clean-water efforts and other state investments, Coleman says the corporation can’t lean on federal investments to support infrastructure improvements during the Trump administration’s funding climate.

Congressman Paul Tonko, of New York’s 20th District, says he will continue his fight in Washington, D.C., to ensure New Yorkers have clean drinking water – something that he said could be under threat without federal support for water infrastructure.

“I commit to continue to fight for every SRF dollar possible in the appropriations process by sharing stories, the most powerful tool we have for advocacy, stories of how these dollars are being spent effectively to protect and improve the lives of New Yorkers across the state,” Tonko said.

The funding also supports resiliency efforts, such as infrastructure to support flood-prone areas. Adrienne Esposito is the Executive Director of the Nature Conservancy in New York. She says New York is doing its part to make its coastlines are more resilient.

“Climate change is real, and we must prepare our coastlines for the inevitable, for the greater intensification of storms and sea level rise. So, New York has got it exactly right. This program benefits everybody. It benefits our health, it benefits our economy, it benefits our sustainability and our livability, particularly in areas like Long Island, where I'm from, which is extremely vulnerable to these types of challenges,” Esposito said.

Commissioner of Health James McDonald says “environmental health is not sexy.” He says most water looks good, but there could be hidden contaminants that can be extremely harmful, making water treatment critical.

“If this cup of water was contaminated with lead, it would look and taste like a cup of water,” McDonald said. “If it was contaminated with PFAs or other forever chemicals, it would look and taste like a cup of water.”

A detailed list of projects can be found on the Environmental Facilities Corporation’s website.