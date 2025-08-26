WAMC Sports Report 8/26/25: Torrens' three-run homer lifts Mets over Phillies 13-3

Luis Torrens hit a three-run homer and matched his career high with five RBIs as the New York Mets overcame an early three-run deficit and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-3 on Monday night in a matchup of the top teams in the NL East. Mark Vientos snapped a 3-all tie with the first of his two RBI doubles down the right field line off Cristopher Sánchez (11-5). Vientos sparked a three-run fourth with another RBI double down the left field line. Torrens drove in five runs for the second time in his career and first since Aug. 14, 2021 for Seattle. He hit an RBI double for a 5-3 lead in the sixth and homered in the seventh off Jordan Romano to push New York’s lead to 10-3 before lining a single for New York’s final run in the eighth.

Final N.Y. Yankees 10 Washington 5

Ben Rice hit the longest homer of his career, Cody Bellinger had three RBIs and rookie Cam Schlittler worked six scoreless innings as the New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 10-5. Bellinger opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first before Rice hit a 435-foot homer to right in the third. Jasson Domínguez hit a three-run homer and Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a two-run shot for New York. The Nationals scored five runs with two outs in the ninth. Robert Hassell III drew a bases-loaded walk and Jacob Young hit a grand slam.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has sat out for a second straight game. But manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Volpe will return to the lineup Tuesday and remains the team’s starter at the position. Volpe is batting .208 and leads the AL in errors with 17. Boone is hopeful the mini-benching can help Volpe snap an extended slump and find the consistency that’s eluded him for much of his career. José Caballero started again at shortstop Monday for the Yankees, who hosted the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series.

Final Boston 4 Baltimore 3

Jarren Duran hit a three-run homer off Tomoyuki Sugano and Roman Anthony contributed a solo shot to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. Duran’s 13th homer erased a two-run deficit in the fifth inning and propelled the second-place Red Sox to their fourth win in five games. Sugano gave up four runs and six hits in six innings to absorb his first loss in eight starts since July 2. Aroldis Chapman earned his 25th save with his 13th consecutive hitless outing. Colton Cowser homered and drove in three runs for Baltimore.

Final Seattle 9 San Diego 6

Cal Raleigh has hit his 50th homer, extending his major league record for home runs by a catcher and entering some elite company. Raleigh joined Mickey Mantle as the only switch-hitters to hit 50 homers in a season, and he became the eighth player in major league history to reach the half-century mark in August. Batting from the right side, the Big Dumper sent a 3-2 fastball from San Diego’s JP Sears 419 feet into the second deck in left field. He’s the second Mariners player to hit 50 homers in a season, joining Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., who hit 56 in 1997 and again in ’98.

Final Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 0

The Guardians have been shut out for the third straight game. And frustrations boiled over in Cleveland’s dugout during Monday night's 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the first time the Guardians have been blanked three straight times since 1991. That team lost 105 games. Manager Steven Vogt says “everyone's frustrated” on his team, and pitcher Tanner Bibee entered the dugout yelling in the fourth inning. The Guardians managed just two singles against the Rays. Cleveland was making a run at an AL wild-card spot before what is now a six-game losing streak.

Final Toronto 10 Minnesota 4

Final White Sox 7 Kansas City 0

Final L.A. Angels 4 Texas 0

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington says he's recovering from quadruple bypass heart surgery. It's the first time he has publicly addressed the health issues that have sidelined him since late June. Washington had surgery June 30. He was around the team Monday for the first time since then, but isn't returning to manage this season. Washington, at 73 the oldest manager in the majors, was last in the dugout for a game on June 19 against the New York Yankees. He experienced shortness of breath and appearing fatigued toward the end of that four-game series in New York.

Final Athletics 8 Detroit 3

Final Miami 2 Atlanta 1

Final Milwaukee 7 Arizona 5

Final St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 6

Final L.A. Dodgers 7 Cincinnati 0

WNBA

Final New York 81 Connecticut 79

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points in her return from injury and Jonquel Jones added 18 to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Monday night. Stewart missed the previous 13 games with a bone bruise in her right knee. She was limited to just 21 minutes, but made the most of them. New York (23-15) trailed 59-58 heading into the final quarter before Jones hit a 3-pointer to get them going. The teams exchanged the lead over the next few minutes before the Liberty went on a 9-0 run to take a 74-66 lead with 3:47 left. Sabrina Ionescu hit four three throws to get the run started and Emma Meesseman capped it with a layup. Connecticut (9-28) didn’t go away and got to 81-79 with 23.6 seconds left after Aaliyah Edwards hit two free throws. Ionescu then ran the clock down before Stewart threw the ball away to Leila Lacan. She went the length of the court but Ionescu hustled back and stripped the ball from Lacan with 2.2 seconds left to seal the win. The Sun snapped their season-best three-game winning streak. Aneesah Morrow had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead Connecticut.

Final Las Vegas 79 Chicago 74

Caitlin Clark is Nike’s newest signature athlete, expanding the athletic wear company’s partnership with the WNBA star. Nike has revealed a new logo of interlocking Cs to represent the Indiana Fever player. Clark’s first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut next year. Her logo collection will launch on Oct. 1. A T-shirt in the Fever’s colors of yellow and navy blue will come out a month earlier. Clark has had a huge impact in women’s basketball ratings and attendance over the last few years, dating from her time setting the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa.

US OPEN TENNIS

Brazilian teenager João Fonseca, who turned 19 on Thursday, won his U.S. Open debut, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3 in front of a raucous crowd of his countrymen. Another precocious player, 18-year-old Canadian Vicky Mboko, who was seeded 22nd, was eliminated by two-time major champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who is 35, played her last match before retirement, losing to Diane Parry 6-1, 6-0, and 2022 U.S. Open semifinalist Caroline Garcia, 31, also exited the final tournament of her career, eliminated 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 by Kamilla Rakhimova. Frances Tiafoe, a two-time semifinalist in New York, beat Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets. At night, Venus Williams lost her first Grand Slam match in two years, before Carlos Alcaraz showed up with a new buzz cut and beat Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys has been undone by 89 unforced errors during a 6-7 (10), 7-6 (3), 7-5 loss to Mexico’s Renata Zarazua in the first round of the U.S. Open. The sixth-seeded Keys, who was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017, made so many mistakes Monday, including 14 double-faults, that Zarazua needed to produce just eight winners to earn the biggest victory of her career. The 82nd-ranked Zarazua had lost in either the first or second round in all eight of her previous Grand Slam appearances. Keys earned her first major championship at Melbourne Park in January, defeating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Who is on Tuesday's schedule at the US Open?

A packed program for Day 3 of the first round includes Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner. Gauff's opponent is Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open in the last match of 23-time major title winner's career. This is Gauff's first match since she began working with biomechanics coach Gavin MacMillan in a bid to improve her serve.

NFL

The Washington Commanders and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. McLaurin initially did not report to training camp and then landed on the physically unable to perform list once he reported. McLaurin turns 30 in September and was going into the final year of his contract. The 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving five seasons in a row and fell just 81 short as a rookie when he missed time because of injury.

Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are built for a repeat championship. Can they do it? That’s one of the top storylines entering the 2025 season. The first of 272 regular-season games features the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Sept. 4. The Chargers and Chiefs face off in Brazil the next night, one of seven games that’ll be played on international soil. All of it leads to Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara, Calif. on Feb. 8.

Kenny Pickett is on the move again. The Browns traded Pickett to Las Vegas on Monday night for a fifth-round draft pick in 2026. The move gives the Raiders a proven backup quarterback and clears the way for two rookies to back up Joe Flacco in Cleveland. It’s the third time in less than 18 months that Pickett has been traded. He was the 20th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft and started 24 games in two seasons for the Steelers before being dealt to Philadelphia in 2024. Pickett will back up Geno Smith in Las Vegas after Aidan O’Connell broke his right wrist on Saturday.

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on a new one-year contract, ending his hold-in. Hendrickson will receive a $14 million raise, bringing his salary to $30 million for the season, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the contract. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season. Hendrickson missed the first seven days of training camp, incurring $350,000 in fines. Last season, he led the league with 17 1/2 sacks. The Bengals hope to improve their defense under new coordinator Al Golden. With Hendrickson signed, Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons remains in a contract dispute.

The heaviest player in NFL history may not get a chance to play in the league. Desmond Watson will be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deadline for roster cuts is Tuesday. Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school’s pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the team because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

