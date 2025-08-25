WAMC Sports Report 8/25/25: Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for first PGA Tour title and FedEx Cup

Tommy Fleetwood ends a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour. He won the Tour Championship for his first tour title to capture the FedEx Cup and its $10 million reward. Fleetwood got plenty of help at the start when Patrick Cantlay began bogey-double bogey and could never catch up. Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and still was a threat until a tee shot into the water ended his hopes on the 15th. Fleetwood shot 68 and won by three over Cantlay and Russell Henley. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley tied for seventh.

MLB

Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers, Trent Grisham also went deep twice and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 to prevent a four-game sweep. Carlos Rodón allowed one hit in 5 2/3 innings as the Yankees moved within a half-game of rival Boston for the top American League wild card. They are 5 1/2 games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East. Boston outscored New York 19-4 in the first three games of the series and was looking for its first sweep of at least four games in the Bronx since 1939. After dropping eight straight to the Red Sox, the Yankees improved to 2-8 in the season series. Grisham hit solo homers in consecutive at-bats off Dustin May.

Final Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 3

Jurickson Profar drove in two runs with a bases-loaded single with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the New York Mets. The Mets, who led 2-0, were denied their first sweep at Truist Park, which opened in 2017. New York’s last series sweep in Atlanta came at Turner Field in 2016. Profar’s single gave Atlanta a 4-2 lead. Juan Soto hit an RBI single for New York in the ninth before Raisel Iglesias retired Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil with two runners aboard, earning his 22nd save.

Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 2

Ranger Suárez struck out a career-high 11 in seven shutout innings and backup catcher Rafael Marchán provided all the offense for Philadelphia with three RBIs and the Phillies held on for a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Phillies have won six of seven and have a seven-game lead over the New York Mets in the NL East heading into their three-game series at Citi Field beginning Monday night. Marchan had a two-run double in the second inning and a bases-loaded walk in the third to pace the Phillies.

Final Tampa Bay 7 St. Louis 2

Final Miami 5 Toronto 3

Final Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Angels 3

Final Baltimore 3 Houston 2

Final Kansas City 10 Detroit 8

Final White Sox 8 Minnesota 0

Final Texas 5 Cleveland 0

Final Seattle 11 Athletics 4

Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 48th and 49th home runs on Sunday against the Athletics, setting a single-season record for catchers and passing Salvador Perez’s total with the Kansas City Royals in 2021. Raleigh’s record-breaking home run also marked his ninth multi-home run game of the season, passing Mickey Mantle (eight for the 1961 New York Yankees) for most multi-home run games by a switch-hitter in a season in major league history. The overall record is 11 multi-home run games in a season. The switch-hitting Raleigh, batting from the right side, homered off Athletics left-handed starter Jacob Lopez in the first inning to make it 2-0 and tie Perez. In the second inning, Raleigh drilled a changeup from Lopez 412 feet.

Final Pittsburgh 4 Colorado 0

Final San Francisco 4 Milwaukee 3

Bob Uecker’s Hall of Fame broadcasting career began only after the Milwaukee Brewers initially hired him as a scout. Former Brewers owner and MLB Commissioner Bud Selig relayed that story Sunday during a pregame ceremony celebrating the life of the man who spent 54 seasons broadcasting Brewers games. Uecker died Jan. 16 at the age of 90. The star-studded celebration was hosted by former NBC broadcast partner Bob Costas and featured Hall of Famers George Brett, Ted Simmons and Robin Yount as well as Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich.

Final Cincinnati 6 Arizona 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

A heckler next to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dugout spent his entire Sunday giving an earful to the visitors, including a nonstop barrage of digs and chirps at Shohei Ohtani for his hitless performance in a portentous weekend series against the San Diego Padres. When Ohtani crushed his 45th homer in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 8-2 victory, he stopped on his way back to the dugout to slap hands and get the last word with the chagrined Padres fan. The Dodgers loved to see it, along with just everything else that transpired in the final four innings.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Lin Chin-Tse retired the first 13 batters he faced and allowed just one hit in five innings as Taiwan beat Nevada 7-0 in the Little League World Series championship Sunday, ending a 29-year title drought for the Taiwanese. Taiwan won its first LLWS since 1996, although its 18 titles are the most of any country beside the United States, including five straight from 1977 to 1981. Lin, a 5-foot-8 right hander, also hit a bases-clearing triple in Taiwan’s five-run fifth inning. Nevada was appearing in its first championship game.

WNBA

Final Seattle 84 Washington 82

Final Golden State 90 Dallas 81

Final Minnesota 97 Indiana 84

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Charlotte FC 1 New York 0

Final Toronto FC 0 Atlanta 0

Final Seattle 5 Sporting Kansas City 2

US OPEN

There’s a larger contingent of Americans in the U.S. Open men’s bracket than at any time in the past quarter-century. Might be the best crop in nearly that long, too, and two of the leaders — Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton — got the tournament started on Sunday with dominant performances. Shelton is the No. 6 seed and twice a Grand Slam semifinalist and needed just 2 hours, 7 minutes to get past qualifier Ignacio Buse of Peru 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Fritz is the No. 4 seed and was the runner-up to Jannik Sinner at Flushing Meadows a year ago. He needed about 10 fewer minutes to move on with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory over yet another U.S. man, Emilio Nava.

Daniil Medvedev’s match was delayed more than six minutes between points Sunday night, after a photographer entered the court on match point and the 2021 U.S. Open champion became enraged by the chair umpire’s decision to award his opponent a first serve. Benjamin Bonzi had just hit his first serve leading 5-4 in the third set after winning the first two. After he missed it, a photographer left his position before the Frenchman could hit his second. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay — which is common in tennis. Medvedev then approached the chair to complain about the decision and the booing began.

WOMEN’S OPEN

Canadian star Brooke Henderson won her second CPKC Women’s Open title Sunday, beating playing partner Minjee Lee by a stroke for her first victory in more than 2 1/2 years. Henderson closed with a 4-under 68 at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club to finish at 15-under 269. Lee, the Australian player ranked fourth in the world, had a 68. Henderson broke a tie for the lead with a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. On the short par-4 17th, she followed Lee’s 13-foot birdie putt with a 12-footer of her own to keep the lead. Also the 2018 champion at Wascana in Saskatchewan, the 27-year-old Henderson won her 14th LPGA Tour title and first since January 2023. She’s from Smith Falls, Ontario.

NFL

Shilo Sanders was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than 24 hours after he was ejected from a game for throwing a punch, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced its cuts. Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, was battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference earlier in Tampa Bay’s 23-19 loss to Buffalo. The Buccaneers could still add Sanders to the practice squad if he doesn’t get claimed off waivers by another team.

Carson Wentz is back in the NFL and Sam Howell is on the move again. The Minnesota Vikings have signed Wentz to back up quarterback J.J. McCarthy and traded Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 seventh-rounder to Minnesota for Howell and a 2027 sixth-rounder. Wentz, who spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in 2016. He finished third in NFL MVP voting the following season but tore his ACL in December and watched Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl victory.

