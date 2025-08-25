© 2025
Midday Magazine

Is remote work over? SUNY Empire dean talks why companies are pulling employees back to the office

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:35 PM EDT
Empire State University sign
Provided by Empire State University
A sign for Empire State University.

After shifting to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, more companies are requiring their employees to return to the office, and the number of fully-remote positions on the market is dwindling. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Julie Gedro, dean of the College of Business at Empire State University, about why this is happening and how it is impacting some workers. Gedro, whose research focuses on imbalances in the workplace, says the pandemic exposed a lot of opportunities and obstacles in remote work.
News
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
