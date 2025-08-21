WAMC Sports Report 8/21/25: Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler takes a perfect game into the seventh inning in 6-4 win

Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler carried a perfect game into the seventh inning Wednesday night against the Rays, the longest bid by a New York rookie in nearly 60 years. The 24-year-old right-hander retired the first 18 batters he faced before Chandler Simpson singled to right. Schlittler struck out eight and allowed just one hit over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He didn’t get the win, as the Rays tied it in the ninth, but Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells hit back-to-back homers in the 10th to lift New York to a 6-4 victory at Steinbrenner Field.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox who have lost three straight games tonight at 7:15 in the Bronx.

Final Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Josh Bell homered and drove in two runs, rookie reliever Cole Henry pitched out of a jam in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals held on to beat the Mets 5-4, ending New York’s three-game winning streak. Bell’s 16th homer was a 420-foot line drive to the right-field stands in the fifth against struggling Mets starter Kodai Senga, who allowed five funs, four of them earned, in five-plus innings. New York’s Brett Baty hit his 15th homer, a 455-foot rocket in the fifth. Henry entered with one out in the sixth after starter Brad Lord ran into trouble and stranded the bases loaded.

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo says he had to leave Wednesday night's game at Washington because his stiff neck made him a “detriment.” It's the latest flare-up of an issue that has bothered him since he ran into a wall at Atlanta in 2019. Nimmo says his neck was stiff before the game and he tried to loosen it up enough to play, but it hindered him during his only at-bat and while playing the field.

Final Philadelphia 11 Seattle 2

Trea Turner collected five hits and two RBIs while Kyle Schwarber drove in five runs, including a National League-leading 45th homer, as the Phillies routed the Mariners 11-2 to complete a three-game sweep. Turner continued his torrid stretch with his sixth multihit game in the last seven, while Schwarber boosted his MLB-best RBI total to 110. Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, and reliever José Alvarado pitched a perfect eighth inning in his return from suspension as Philadelphia rolled to its fourth straight win.

Final Arizona 3 Cleveland 2

Final Atlanta 1 White Sox 0

Final L.A. Angels 2 Cincinnati 1

Final Pittsburgh 2 Toronto 1

Final Detroit 7 Houston 2

Final Texas 6 Kansas City 3

Final Athletics 4 Minnesota 2

Final Miami 6 St. Louis 2

Final Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 3

Final Colorado 8 L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a forgettable outing in his first career pitching start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Ohtani left Wednesday’s game after giving up five earned runs and nine hits in four innings and batting in the fifth. Ohtani got hit by a 93-mph line drive off the bat of Colorado’s Orlando Arciao on his right leg in the fourth that caused him to limp and grimace in pain. After a mound visit from manager Dave Roberts and team medical personnel, Ohtani stayed in the game and got the last two outs of the inning. Roberts said Ohtani got hit on the thigh. The Rockies beat the Dodgers 8-3.

Final San Diego 8 San Francisco 1

San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. made a sensational leaping catch to rob San Francisco’s Rafael Devers of a home run. The left-handed Devers lifted a high fly ball off left-hander JP Sears with one out in the first inning. Tatis tracked it to his left, perfectly timed his leap and got his glove above the wall to make the catch. When he came back down, he landed on his backside and sat against the wall for a moment. He popped up and tossed the ball from his glove to his right hand and threw it in. Sears pointed and smiled at Tatis.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

At least a couple of offshore bookmakers are offering odds on games at the Little League World Series. Team managers, and Little League itself, are not pleased. In news conferences throughout the Little League World Series, U.S. team managers have voiced their displeasure with gambling on their games — players at the tournament top out at 12 years old. Little League International also released a statement last week denouncing sports betting on youth competition.

NFL

New England at N-Y Giants 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina 7 p.m.

WNBA

Final Los Angeles 81 Dallas 80

US OPEN MIXED DOUBLES

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their U.S. Open mixed doubles title Wednesday night, keeping a traditional team on top of a revamped event filled with singles stars. The Italians beat No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7 (10-6), winning four matches over two days to earn $1 million – a huge raise over their earnings in New York last year in a format that looked nothing like this one. Errani and Vavassori were among the many critics of the changes to the event that shut out every other traditional doubles pairing, but had nothing but smiles inside a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

CFP COMMITTEE

The College Football Playoff selection committee announced it will place more emphasis on strength of schedule when determining the 12-team field. The schedule strength metric has been adjusted to apply greater weight to games against strong opponents. An additional metric known as record strength has been added to the analysis to go beyond a team’s schedule strength to assess how a team performed against that schedule. The metric rewards teams defeating high-quality opponents while minimizing the penalty for losing to such a team. There will be minimal reward for defeating a lower-quality opponent and greater penalty for losing to one.

GOLF - SCHEFFLER

Scottie Scheffler doesn't like the comparisons to Tiger Woods. He believes Woods stands alone in golf for inspiring so many players. Scheffler was one of them. On the eve of the Tour Championship, he tells about the only time he played with Woods. They were 11 shots behind going into the final round of the 2020 Masters and neither had a chance to win. Scheffler says Woods brought great intensity to the first hole. He says it taught him to pour everything into every shot and every round. Scheffler says that's what helped him reach No. 1 in golf.

BOXING

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and undefeated WBA world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis have agreed to fight on Nov. 14 in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix, which announced the planned fight on Wednesday, are billing it as a bout to determine the future face of boxing. Davis would be the first star boxer in his prime to face Paul, the online celebrity who has become one of the highest-paid combat sports athletes despite never fighting an elite opponent. It’s unclear how this fight can be held competitively, because Paul typically weighs more than 200 pounds in the ring, while Davis is a 135-pound champion.

NASCAR

NASCAR has announced its 2026 schedule, featuring a new street course in San Diego and the return of Chicagoland Speedway. The All-Star race moves to Dover, Delaware, and the season will conclude at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The schedule, released Wednesday, includes two off weekends and runs from February to November. The season kicks off with the Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium on February 1, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 15. Chicagoland reopens after a six-year break, and the San Diego event will take place on a military base. NASCAR has dropped the Chicago street race and will not return to Mexico City.

NCAA

Ten Democratic U.S. House members have asked the NCAA about its plans to protect female athletes' interests. They are concerned that most NIL and revenue-sharing payments go to male athletes. In a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker, the lawmakers noted that Title IX guidance on NIL payments was rescinded during President Donald Trump’s administration. They want answers to questions about equitable payment distribution and support for women's sports. The NCAA did not directly address these questions but urged support for the “SCORE Act,” which aims to protect athletes' rights. The NCAA says its investment in women's sports has increased recently.

