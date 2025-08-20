WAMC Sports Report 8/20/25: Yankees become 1st MLB team to hit 9 home runs in a game twice in one season

The New York Yankees put on quite a power show during a 13-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, becoming the first team in major league history to hit nine home runs in a game twice in one season. After the first pitch was delayed nearly two hours by rain, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger and José Caballero each homered twice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Aaron Judge launched his 40th of the season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ben Rice also went deep, and the Yankees equaled a franchise record with nine home runs. New York also hit nine in its second game of the year, a 20-9 victory over Milwaukee on March 29 at Yankee Stadium.

Samuel Basallo drove in the go-ahead run on a groundout in the 11th inning and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. One day after Lowe was signed as a free agent after being released by the Nationals on Saturday, Boston's Nathaniel Lowe made the most of his first start by hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie it at 3-all. The Orioles won their third straight and for the sixth time in their last seven games, sweeping the two-game series at Boston. Yennier Cano (2-6) got the win and Corbin Martin got his second save. Garret Whitlock (5-3) allowed the unearned run in the 11th for the loss.

David Peterson dominated the Nationals again, Mark Vientos homered for the second consecutive game and the New York Mets pounded Washington 8-1 for their third straight victory. Peterson extended his scoreless streak against Washington to 25 innings dating to last season. He finally allowed a run when Dylan Crews led off the eighth with a triple and scored on a double-play grounder. Peterson allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked one in eight innings. Juan Soto hit his 31st homer, Jeff McNeil homered and drove in three runs, and Brett Baty also went deep for the Mets.

J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott also homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-4. Realmuto’s homer was a no-doubt blast to left field on a first-pitch sinker from Seattle reliever Matt Brash (1-2). Schwarber opened the scoring in the first inning with his 44th homer. He leads the NL in homers and the majors with 104 RBIs. Stott hit his eighth homer of the season, and Bryce Harper drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. David Robertson (1-0) picked up the win in relief. Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez had RBI doubles for Seattle, which lost its fourth straight.

The Texas Rangers are skipping Jacob deGrom's scheduled start this week due to shoulder fatigue. The team says it's just managing his workload, and he isn't expected to go on the injured list. The five-time All-Star was set to pitch Wednesday night in Kansas City but was examined in Texas by Dr. Keith Meister. The checks came back clean, so deGrom could start as soon as next week. The right-hander has pitched 140 1/3 innings this season, by far his most since 2019. He missed most of 2022 with a shoulder issue and had Tommy John surgery the following year.

The injury-riddled Indiana Fever say guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the rest of this season with a knee injury. She was hurt during Sunday’s victory at Connecticut. Team officials did not provide details about the injury, the third season-ending one Indiana has experienced in August. Guard Sydney Colson tore the ACL in her left knee on Aug. 7 in a game at Phoenix. Guard Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot in the same game. Two-time All-Star guard Caitlin Clark still has not played since injuring her right groin in mid-July.

The sale of the Boston Celtics has been finalized. Private equity mogul Bill Chisholm has taken control of the NBA’s most-decorated franchise from a group led by Wyc Grousbeck that had owned them for more than two decades. The team was put on the market last summer, soon after it won its record 18th NBA championship. Chisholm won the bidding in March with an offer that valued the franchise at more than $6.1 billion — a record price paid for an American professional sports team. The NBA approved the deal unanimously last week, and the money changed hands on Tuesday.

The Indiana Pacers rewarded coach Rick Carlisle with a multiyear contract extension Tuesday following the team’s surprising run to the NBA Finals. Team officials made the announcement about one month before the Pacers open training camp. The Pacers provided no additional details about contract terms. Carlisle enters this season needing seven wins to become the 11th coach in league history with 1,000 career wins. His 555 career wins with Dallas are a franchise record and his 338 wins with the Pacers are the most in the franchise's NBA history. He also served as an assistant on Larry Bird's coaching staff in 1999-2000 — the only other time Indiana reached the Finals.

Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been deported to Mexico following his arrest in the U.S. for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application. Chávez was handed over by authorities and admitted to a prison in the northern state of Sonora. That's according to an official who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Chávez had a warrant for his arrest in Mexico for alleged arms and drug trafficking and ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. He was arrested July 3 days after his high-profile fight with Jake Paul in California.

The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament drew plenty of criticism for everything from its format to its field. With mostly singles players, some who rarely play doubles at all, it felt less like a Grand Slam championship than an exhibition — which is what one player referred to it as Tuesday. It's a fast-pace event, with shorter matches and a smaller field, and the final four is already set. Whoever wins the trophy and a $1 million prize Wednesday night won’t apologize for how they got it.

Marco Rocco, a 12-year-old Little League player from New Jersey, is auctioning the bat he used during a controversial bat flip. His family went to court to lift his suspension after last month's incident. Ken Goldin, whose son played on Rocco's team, announced on Instagram that the auction proceeds will benefit Haddonfield Little League. The bat, signed by Rocco, became famous after he was ejected for the flip during a tournament final. Last month, Rocco's father won a court order allowing him to play in the state tournament despite the suspension.

