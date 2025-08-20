New York Office of Addiction Services and Supports highlighting efforts to combat problem gambling

New York officials are highlighting ongoing efforts to combat problem gambling in the state.

People have been betting in Saratoga Springs since the 1840s, first with a series of illegal casinos and gambling houses that would eventually be shuttered in 1953.

In 1940 a pari-mutuel betting system was put in place at Saratoga Race Course by New York State. Ever since, racing fans and tourists alike have been playing the ponies.

With the rise of online and mobile betting, state officials want to make sure New Yorkers are aware of the signs of problem gambling.

“Yeah, so, often problems with gambling are hidden. So, unlike with alcohol or drug use, sometimes it may be harder to detect. But some of the signs include people spending a lot more time and money on gambling than anticipated. Withdrawing socially and spending most of their time gambling. Chasing losses, looking for ways to borrow money or other ways like that. Changing in relationships, so, developing more problems with their spouses, children, friends, colleagues,” said Cunningham.

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham is the commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports. Her office has set up a booth at Saratoga Race Course to promote the availability of problem gambling resources.

Research shows that the ease of access to wagering sites and apps has increased problem gambling.

One working paper from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California finds that in the 38 states where online sports betting has been approved, bankruptcies have risen by 28% and debt-collection amounts have grown by 8%. The study estimates that roughly 100,000 more bankruptcies are filed each year as a result.

Cunningham says her office has seen an uptick in problem gambling in the state.

“We’re closely monitoring the calls to our HOPE line and closely monitoring the number of people who are coming in for treatment. And so we do see gradual increases in both the calls around problem gambling and treatment for problem gambling. And that’s been going on for a couple of years. And for us that’s a signal, clearly, that we need to make sure that we’re well positioned to respond. And, so, we’re training more and more providers on addressing problem gambling. We’re training more of our workforce, councilors, to get specialized training in problem gambling,” said Cunningham.

OASAS is promoting its new campaign called “take a pause.”

“Yeha, I think it’s also to take a pause to think about your behaviors. Right? What are you doing, how much time are you spending, how much money are you spending? Is it causing problems in your life? Then take a pause for a self assessment so you can see. Are you at risk? And if you are, are there resources,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham tells WAMC her office is planning on conducting a state-wide survey to gather data on the impact of mobile wagering.

“I think the important thing to note is most people who gamble don’t have problems, most people who gamble are able to do it responsibly. But I think it is really about raising awareness and partnering. Partnering with the organizations in the industry who offer gambling and saying, ‘hey, we want to train your staff so that you can identify this and you can point people to resources.’ Or, you know, we want to be able to have a booth here to raise awareness, or to have posters or that kind of thing. And we’ve found people are really open, the industry is open to that because they want people to have fun and enjoy gambling but not necessarily develop problems with it,” said Cunningham.

New York Racing Association Vice President of Communications Pat McKenna says he’s happy to be collaborating with OASAS.

“NYRA is pleased to partner with OASAS to provide a platform for them to help educate racing fans about their ongoing campaign. Especially with the rise of legalized sports gambling not only here in New York but across the country it’s certainly an important moment for organizations like OASAS to educate the public about wagering in general,” said McKenna.