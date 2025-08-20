CDTA expands service to connect Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls as ALbany sees service reductions

Riders of the Capital District Transportation Authority will soon be able to travel between Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls. The additional service comes even as CDTA is cutting routes elsewhere.

CDTA expanded service northward in early 2024, taking over the operation of seven routes previously run by Greater Glens Falls Transit.

The two organizations had collaborated through the pandemic when CDTA helped the struggling service through staffing shortages.

As CDTA service in Glens Falls, Lake George, Hudson Falls, and Fort Edward continues, a new line -- the 713 -- will now connect Saratoga and Warren Counties.

CDTA Communications Manager Emily DeVito says the additional route was something the service provider has been eyeing since taking over.

“We didn’t feel the need to put it in right away because we really wanted to gain operating experience, get to know the community find out what everybody’s needs are, how we can best serve our customers. So, we really tried to take that first year-and-a-half to gain knowledge of our community. So, now that we’ve gained that experience and gotten to know the area better, talked to all of our partners up in Warren County, it was time to get that route going, make that connection to Glens Falls from Saratoga Springs and offer more people opportunities with that route,” said DeVito.

Last month, CDTA reduced service in Albany, lowering the frequency and changing the stops of 11 routes. DeVito says the changes are part of a larger shift in service.

“So, right now CDTA is going through a service rebalancing. We’re taking a look at our entire route network and trying to see how we can make it more efficient, more reliable and better for our customers. So, a part of that is, while we want to reduce redundancies in some spots we want to tighten up in other spots. So while some routes might be experiencing less frequency yet in Saratoga you’re getting a route connecting Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls so there we’re expanding service. We’re really optimizing the entire system to match the demand of customers,” said DeVito.

Glens Falls Mayor and lifelong resident Bill Collins couldn’t be happier with the new route.

“So if they’re going into Saratoga then they’re going to Albany. They get off a bus in Saratoga and they get on another one and they’re in Albany and they can be in Schenectady and be in the rest of CDTA’s massive four county area. So, we’re very excited. We think this is the first step to connect Glens Falls and Warren County to the Capital District,” said Collins.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus celebrated the service expansion.

“So, I’ve been talking about this connection for 20 some odd years for both communities’ perspectives. Connecting Glens Falls to Saratoga Springs is going to help individuals trying to access both communities whether it’s for jobs or shopping or healthcare,” said Shimkus.

Shimkus notes that as the cost of living and home prices in Saratoga County continue to rise, further support for public transit benefits everyone.

“Yeah, so the major challenge that all of our employers have, and I believe it’s the same up in Glens Falls as it is down here, they just can not find enough employees to fill all of the job openings. So, what this does is, and what we’ve found is, a lot of folks can’t afford to live in Saratoga Springs. Because the cost of a home, even in Saratoga County now housing prices are climbing pretty steadily, I’m sure it’s the same thing in Glens Falls, what this does is it gives people who want to work who maybe don’t have a car chances to look at employers and jobs that they would never look at without this,” said Shimkus.