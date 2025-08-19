GE Vernova continues investments in Schenectady County

GE Vernova is set to expand its Schenectady campus.

GE Vernova announced Tuesday that it would be investing at least $41 million in its production facility in downtown Schenectady. The company says the investment is aimed to increase production to meet growing global demand for their H65 and H84 generators and estimates 50 new jobs will be created.

Since 2023 the company has announced more than $130 million in site improvements and expansions in Schenectady. GE Vernova says those investments are expected to generate upwards of 300 new jobs.

Gary Hughes, chair of the Schenectady County Legislature, recognizes the magnitude of the plans:

“So, that’s a huge investment in the downtown Schenectady facility. This funding would go to—for this investment it’ll go to generators and the generators that would be manufactured in Schenectady will be paired with small gas turbines that are built in Greenville. And this is the type of power system that is really in demand now.”

Empire State Development plans to support the expansion with up to $1 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

“The management at Vernova refers to this as being in a super cycle. The demand for energy is so significant right now, that’s what’s driving all of this and they see this continuing for a number of years so it’s really good news for Schenectady,” said Hughes.

For Hughes, the continued investments from GE Vernova and their partnership with the state and local governments to expand production capabilities means more than just creating new jobs.

“This is part of the comeback, the great comeback, of the Electric City. This is—electric energy is Schenectady’s heritage. This is validation that this type of work can still happen here, that the partnership with GE Vernova is really strong, all of those are important components of this. But, above all, is just that this is where this type of manufacturing is happening, it’s still happening here inside the United States, it’s still happening in Schenectady and equally exciting is that the research and development for that is happening in Schenectady,” said Hughes.

Earlier this year GE Vernova announced it would be investing $96 million in its Advanced Research Center in Niskayuna, creating 75 on-site jobs.

As uncertainties over federal support for sustainable energy initiatives grow, Hughes said GE Vernova’s investment in generator production will help bolster the local economy.

“Wind is a huge part of what gets manufactured in Schenectady. The cells for all of the wind turbines are created in Schenectady and that is the part that actually makes the electricity. But this is generators and gas and that’s another side of the energy equation. So, one could speculate that this is a little bit of insurance, if you will, against a real downturn in wind but the two together are both very critical,” said Hughes.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the investments, saying, “New York State is paving the way for manufacturing, research and development for innovative energy technologies — bringing the State closer to a cleaner future for generations to come.”