WAMC Sports Report 8/18/25: Mark Vientos' three-run homer delights kids, leads Mets to 7-3 win over Mariners

Mark Vientos hits a three-run homer, leading the New York Mets to a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the Little League Classic on Sunday night. The game, held at Historic Bowman Field, featured a lively crowd of Little Leaguers from around the world. Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 47th homer of the season in the seventh inning. The event offered a nostalgic experience for the players, with kids participating in various roles like DJ and announcer. Mets pitcher Sean Manaea traded pins, and players enjoyed activities reminiscent of their youth baseball days.

Cal Raleigh has made headlines by autographing a toilet seat for a fan and hitting his 47th homer of the season. This puts the Seattle Mariners slugger close to the season homer record for catchers, set by Salvador Perez. Raleigh's two-run shot on Sunday delighted Little Leaguers at the MLB Little League Classic. The Mariners lost 7-3 to the New York Mets but remain in the AL wild-card race. Raleigh, who hit 27 homers in 2022 and 34 last season, is on track to top 50 this year. His manager praises his performance both at the plate and behind it.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez needs an MRI on his right thumb after jamming it during a head-first slide into second base. This happened Sunday night against Seattle. Alvarez stayed in the game after his double in the seventh inning but did not catch in the eighth inning of the Mets' 7-3 win over the Mariners. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Alvarez would return to New York on Monday for the MRI. Mendoza mentioned they don't yet know the extent of the injury. Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the win.

Final N.Y. Yankees 8 St. Louis 4

Cody Bellinger drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits against his former team and the New York Yankees beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Sunday for a series sweep. Second baseman Thomas Saggese made two errors in the Yankees’ four-run ninth. He threw wildly to first, and leadoff batter José Caballero took second and then third on a passed ball. Walks to pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge loaded the bases. Saggese let Bellinger’s grounder get by him for two runs. Judge then scored on a fielder’s choice. Goldschmidt, who played for St. Louis from 2019-24, hit his second double for the final run. Luke Weaver (3-3) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings. JoJo Romero (4-5) took the loss.

Final Miami 5 Boston 3

Dane Myers and Jakob Marsee homered in Miami’s three-run ninth inning and the Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak. Myers hit the second pitch from Greg Weissert (4-4) into Boston’s bullpen to tie it, and Marsee sent a pitch from Steven Matz into the seats in right. Tyler Phillips (2-1) worked a scoreless inning, and Anthony Bender got the final three outs for his fourth save. Eric Wagaman also homered for the Marlins. Boston’s Wilyer Abreu had a two-run homer that popped out of the glove of right fielder Myers when he crashed into the fence.

Marlins right fielder Dane Myers felt like a fan at Fenway Park was heckling him beyond what was appropriate. The verbal abuse before he hit a tying homer in the ninth inning to help Miami rally past the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Myers said the heckling began in the eighth when the Red Sox led 3-2 and continued in the ninth, after he homered and rookie Jakob Marsee followed with a two-run shot to put the Marlins on top. Myers said he yelled back at the fan in the ninth before security workers intervened and removed the heckler.

The Red Sox are on the verge of adding some much-needed pop at first base, as the club is close to finalizing a deal with veteran free agent Nathaniel Lowe, a source told MLB.com. The team has not confirmed the agreement. The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Aug. 14. A left-handed hitter, Lowe struggled to hit consistently with Washington, the team he signed a one-year, $10.3 million contract with in the offseason. In 119 games and 490 at-bats with the Nats, Lowe slashed .216/.292/.373 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 homers and 68 RBIs. The Red Sox projected big things at first base from Triston Casas for this season, but that went for naught when the left-handed hitter ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee on May 2. Boston hoped that Rafael Devers would consider switching from designated hitter to first base, but he declined, which played a big role in the star slugger getting traded to the Giants on June 15. Manager Alex Cora has mainly relied on a first base platoon of Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has been effective all season against left-handed pitching while roaming between first and second base, Toro’s bat has gone cold in recent weeks. In his last 27 games, Toro has a line of .161/.216/.253 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Final Philadelphia 11 Washington 9

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run in his return from the injured list, Nick Castellanos also homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 11-9 to earn a four-game series split. Right-hander Aaron Nola returned from the injured list to give up six runs in 2 1/3 innings for the Phillies in his first big league appearance since May 14. NL East-leading Philadelphia had dropped four of its last five. Daylen Lile and Dylan Crews both drove in two for last-place Washington, which fell to 18-36 in day games. Jhoan Duran, pitching for the first time since taking a line drive off his ankle Friday, recorded the last two outs for his 21st save and fifth with the Phillies.

Final Cincinnati 3 Milwaukee 2

Austin Hays’ single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday, ending the Brewers’ franchise-record winning streak at 14 games. Milwaukee had barely pulled out the previous two games in Cincinnati for its longest streak ever in one season and the longest in the majors since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 straight from Sept. 11 to Sept. 28, 2021. This time, Spencer Steer’s sacrifice bunt in the 10th advanced designated runner TJ Friedl to third. After intentional walks to Elly De La Cruz and Will Benson loaded the bases, Hays laced a single to down the third-base line for his second career walk-off hit.

Final Atlanta 5 Cleveland 4

Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 1

Final Texas 10 Toronto 4

Final Kansas City 6 White Sox 2

Final Baltimore 12 Houston 0

Final L.A. Angels 11 Athletics 5

Final Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Colorado 6 Arizona 5

Final L.A. Dodgers 5 San Diego 4

Final San Francisco 7 Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee may have made the catch of the year. Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz drove a pitch to deep right-center and Lee made a play that created a buzz Sunday on social media as San Francisco beat the Rays 7-1. Lee ran to his left and while sliding on his left leg, the baseball bounced out of his glove. The ball traveled to his his left thigh and rolled down to his left calf before it popped up and he pinned it between his knees and snagged the ball with is glove.

NFL

Final Chicago 38 Buffalo 0

Caleb Williams took advantage of his first preseason playing time. He connected with Olamide Zaccheaus for a 36-yard touchdown on the opening drive as the Chicago Bears cruised to 38-0 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. After sitting out a 24-24 tie with Miami last week, Williams came out firing against Buffalo in his first chance to operate coach Ben Johnson’s offense during a game. The first pick in the 2024 draft led a 92-yard TD drive to start the game. Williams hit on six of his first seven throws, then left after the second possession. He finished 6 of 10 for 102 yards.

Final Jacksonville 17 New Orleans 17

Spencer Rattler connected with Dante Pettis for a 20-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left and scrambled for a 2-point conversion to help the New Orleans Saints salvage a 17-17 tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game. Rattler passed for 199 yards with an interception after relieving Tyler Shough, who played the first half and threw for 66 yards without a turnover. He led the Saints to one field goal as he continues to battle with Rattler for the starting job. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence played two series for the Jaguars and threw a TD pass.

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver John Metchie from the Houston Texans for veteran tight end Harrison Bryant, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the deal. Metchie had 24 receptions for 254 yards and one touchdown last season. A second-round pick in 2022, Metchie missed his rookie season while being treated for leukemia. Bryant had nine catches for 86 yards last season in Las Vegas. He spent his first four seasons in Cleveland. He averaged 22 receptions and 198 yards receiving per season with the Browns.

GOLF - BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Scottie Scheffler's latest victory came with flair. He rallied from a four-shot deficit in the BMW Championship against Robert MacIntyre. Clinging to a one-shot lead, Scheffler chipped in from 82 feet on the 17th hole for a birdie that all but sealed his fifth victory of the year. Scheffler shot 67 at Caves Valley. He turned a four-shot deficit into a two-shot victory. And he's the first player since Tiger Woods to win five-plus times on the PGA Tour in consecutive years. Harry Hall was the only player to move into the top 30 to reach the Tour Championship.

LIV GOLF SEASON POINTS TITLE

Jon Rahm successfully defended his LIV Golf season points title Sunday without winning an event all year, closing with an 11-under 60 before losing a playoff to Sebastian Munoz on the first extra hole in the Indianapolis event. Munoz won two days after becoming the first player to shoot 59 with a double bogey. The Colombian player birdied the final two holes in regulation for a 65 to match Rahm at 22 under at The Club at Chatham Hills. Rahm also lost on the first extra hole last week outside Chicago, Munoz beat the Spanish star won with a birdie on the par-4 18th in the playoff. Rahm took the season points title from Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season.

LPGA TOUR - PORTLAND CLASSIC

Akie Iwai joined twin sister Chisato as a rookie LPGA Tour winner Sunday at Columbia Edgewater, closing with a 6-under 66 for a four-stroke victory in The Standard Portland Classic. Akie Iwai capped the bogey-free round with birdies on the final two holes, running in an 18-footer on the last before Chisato rushed on the green and sprayed her with champagne. The 23-year-old Japanese player broke through in her first season on the LPGA Tour after winning six times on the JLPGA Tour. She had second-place finishes in Thailand in February and Los Angeles in April, then watched her sister win at Mayakoba in May in Mexico. On Sunday, Chisato Iwai shot a 64 to tie for third, five strokes back.

NASCAR

In his playoff-clinching victory at Richmond Raceway, Austin Dillon shared some NASCAR history on the venerable short track with the most famous driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet. Dale Earnhardt, the late seven-time champion who amassed 76 Cup Series victories in a Hall of Fame career, was the last Richard Childress Racing driver to win consecutive Cup races at the 0.75-mile oval in Richmond, Virginia. The comparisons to Earnhardt and charges of nepotism have dogged Dillon since the grandson of team owner Richard Childress was tabbed 11 years ago to drive the car number synonymous with a NASCAR icon.

WNBA

Longtime Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, who already had her jersey retired and a street in Seattle named after her, had a statue erected in her honor outside Climage Pledge Arena on Sunday morning. Bird, 44, is the Storm’s career scoring leader and the WNBA's all-time assists leader with 3,234 assists across a career that spans three decades. The 13-time All-Star also won four WNBA championships in Seattle. She joins former Supersonics player and coach Lenny Wilkens as the only people to have a statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena.

