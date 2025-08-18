'Out of Reach' report finds gap between housing, wages continues to widen in Hudson Valley

A new report finds the cost of housing in the Hudson Valley increasingly outpaced wages in 2025. The annual "Out of Reach" report by Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress finds that, since 2020, the gap between housing costs and wages has steadily widened in each of the region's nine counties. For the first time this year, the report says two working adults sharing rent in Westchester County cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment without spending more than 30 percent of their income.

WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Pattern President and CEO Adam Bosch about the report's findings, and how they factor into the region's declining affordability.