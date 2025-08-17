The Capital Region Transportation Council's draft of the Capital Region Vision Zero Safety Plan is now ready for public input

A draft of the Capital Region Vision Zero Safety Plan produced by the Capital Region Transportation Council is now ready for public review.

The plan proposes policies, strategies, and capital projects meant to improve public roadways across the Capital Region and reduce serious injury crashes by 50% by 2050.

The plan was developed with the help of the cities of Albany, Saratoga Springs, Troy, Watervliet, as well as the Village of Green Island.

Officials say the proposed strategies and projects in the draft plan were informed by a systemic crash analysis and extensive public feedback.

For more details, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with the transportation council’s executive director Sandy Misiewicz.

The draft Plan is available for public comment on www.CapitalRegionVisionZero.org or by written submission. Comments received by August 31 will be reviewed and incorporated into the final Vision Zero Safety Action Plan.