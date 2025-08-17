© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

The Capital Region Transportation Council's draft of the Capital Region Vision Zero Safety Plan is now ready for public input

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 17, 2025 at 12:21 PM EDT
Capital Region Transportation Council logo
Facebook
Capital Region Transportation Council logo

A draft of the Capital Region Vision Zero Safety Plan produced by the Capital Region Transportation Council is now ready for public review.

The plan proposes policies, strategies, and capital projects meant to improve public roadways across the Capital Region and reduce serious injury crashes by 50% by 2050.

The plan was developed with the help of the cities of Albany, Saratoga Springs, Troy, Watervliet, as well as the Village of Green Island.

 Officials say the proposed strategies and projects in the draft plan were informed by a systemic crash analysis and extensive public feedback. 

For more details, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with the transportation council’s executive director Sandy Misiewicz.

The draft Plan is available for public comment on www.CapitalRegionVisionZero.org or by written submission. Comments received by August 31 will be reviewed and incorporated into the final Vision Zero Safety Action Plan.
Tags
News Capital Region Transportation Council
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons