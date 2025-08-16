Interactive AI exhibit rests of the shoulders of many, according to artist David Rokeby

An Artificial Intelligence event held earlier this summer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute allowed the community to interact with an experiential project.

David Rokeby is the artist behind the installation titled Surfing the Manifold: Adventures in Latent Space. Rokeby says the work rests of the shoulders of many, and he doesn’t consider it art. He says his role serves as a facilitator for the model which uses technologies and works created in the past.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons met with Rokeby to discuss his efforts and the importance of AI literacy.

David Rokeby is the Director of the University of Toronto’s BMO Laboratory for Creative Research in the Arts, Performance, Emerging Technologies, and AI.