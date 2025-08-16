© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Interactive AI exhibit rests of the shoulders of many, according to artist David Rokeby

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 16, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
Artist David Rokeby standing in front of his interactive work, Surfing the Manifold: Adventures in Latent Space.
Samantha Simmons
Artist David Rokeby standing in front of his interactive work, Surfing the Manifold: Adventures in Latent Space.

An Artificial Intelligence event held earlier this summer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute allowed the community to interact with an experiential project.

David Rokeby is the artist behind the installation titled Surfing the Manifold: Adventures in Latent Space. Rokeby says the work rests of the shoulders of many, and he doesn’t consider it art. He says his role serves as a facilitator for the model which uses technologies and works created in the past.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons met with Rokeby to discuss his efforts and the importance of AI literacy.

 

David Rokeby is the Director of the University of Toronto’s BMO Laboratory for Creative Research in the Arts, Performance, Emerging Technologies, and AI.
Tags
News Artificial intelligencearts and culture
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons