WAMC Sports Report 8/13/25: Pete Alonso breaks Darryl Strawberry's Mets franchise home run record

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has connected for his 253rd career homer, breaking the franchise record held by Darryl Strawberry for 37 years. The 30-year-old Alonso drove a 95.1 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider just over the wall in right-center for a two-run shot in the third inning. Alonso’s 27th homer of the season lifted the Mets to a 5-1 lead and, ultimately, a 13-5 pounding of Atlanta. Alonso went deep again in the sixth. The Mets celebrated the accomplishment with a scoreboard graphic with the number 253 alongside pictures of Alonso and polar bears in honor of the slugger’s nickname.

Final Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 1

Brady Singer pitched six shutout innings, Spencer Steer drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat NL East-leading Philadelphia 6-1 Tuesday night, halting the Phillies’ four-game win streak. Singer (10-9) gave up three of the Phillies’ four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. The 29-year-old right-hander faced the minimum of 17 batters over the first 5 2/3 innings with the only hit allowed being a single by Nick Castellanos, whose grounder deflected off the glove of shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Castellanos was erased on a double play in the fifth. Bryce Harper spoiled the Reds’ shutout bid with a two-out homer, his 18th, off Sam Moll during a downpour in the ninth inning.

Final N.Y. Yankees 9 Minnesota 1

Aaron Judge hit his first homer in nearly three weeks and Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game in almost two years as the New York Yankees routed the Minnesota Twins 9-1. Carlos Rodón allowed one hit in seven innings for the win. Stanton doubled in his first at-bat, homered in the fifth and singled in his final two at-bats before getting lifted for a pinch runner following a two-run single. Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the second as the Yankees beat the Twins for the ninth straight time. Minnesota rookie starter Travis Adams (1-2) took the loss.

Final Boston 14 Houston 1

Alex Bregman has homered against his former team for the second straight game, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 14-1 win over the Houston Astros. Carlos Narváez added a three-run shot. Dustin May scattered five singles across six scoreless innings and struck out eight in his second start since being traded from the Dodgers. The loss drops the Astros into a tie with Seattle for the AL West lead. Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti struggled with command, walking a career-high five in five innings.

Final Cleveland 4 Miami 3

Final Toronto 5 Chicago Cubs 1

Final Kansas City 8 Washington 5

Final Arizona 3 Texas 2

Final L.A. Angels 7 L.A. Dodgers 6

The Los Angeles Angels turned the eighth triple play in team history Tuesday night, capitalizing on a line drive to second by Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani. Miguel Rojas was on second and Dalton Rushing was on first for the Dodgers when Ohtani hit a drive right up the middle past reliever Brock Burke. Angels shortstop Zach Neto caught Ohtani’s drive and stepped on second in stride to get Rojas. Neto quickly threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel tagged out Rushing as the Dodgers rookie attempted to sneak back.

Final Seattle 1 Baltimore 0

The Seattle Mariners have extended their winning streak to eight games with a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. On Tuesday night, George Kirby led the team, allowing just three hits in seven innings. This win puts Seattle in a first-place tie with Houston in the AL West after the Astros lost to Boston. The Mariners are starting a road trip that also includes games against the Mets and Phillies. They will face Houston again in mid-September.

Final White Sox 9 Detroit 6

Final Athletics 6 Tampa Bay 0

Final Colorado 3 St. Louis 0

Final Milwaukee 14 Pittsburgh 0

Sal Frelick and Brice Turang homered off Paul Skenes, and the Milwaukee Brewers pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-0 for their 11th consecutive victory. Christian Yelich, Andrew Vaughn and Caleb Durbin also went deep as major league-leading Milwaukee improved to 27-5 in its last 32 games. Freddy Peralta pitched six innings of three-hit ball in his second straight win. The Brewers’ 11-game winning streak is their second of the season and the second-longest in franchise history. Skenes permitted four runs and six hits in four innings.

Final San Diego 5 San Francisco 1

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Little League World Series features players from Venezuela who got visa exemptions to make the trip to central Pennsylvania, an American team that knocked off the defending champ and once-dominant Taiwan trying for a title run. It all starts with a new ESPN film to get youth baseball fans excited for the annual tournament. Airing the night before the LLWS begins Wednesday, ESPN is releasing the Little League documentary “Big Dreams: Little League World Series 2024."

WNBA

Final New York 105 Los Angeles 97

Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 24 points, Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the New York Liberty set a season high in points in a 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks. Sandy Brondello won her 100th game as coach of the Liberty, tying Richie Adubato for the most in franchise history. Natasha Cloud made back-to-back layups to give New York a 96-85 lead — tied for the largest advantage of the game. Sabrina Ionescu added a layup with 1:22 remaining and Cloud made another basket in the lane for a 102-91 lead. Leonie Fiebich added 20 points for New York. Kelsey Plum scored 26 points for Los Angeles

Final Dallas 81 Indiana 80

Even with many of its top stars sidelined, the WNBA has still had strong ratings and attendance numbers this season. Injuries have kept Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Angel Reese out, but that hasn’t dampened fan interest. ESPN games are up slightly over last season and games on ABC are up 17%. Attendance has also still been strong, thanks to the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, who have sold out all of their home games. Still, it’s not all been rosy with negative attention coming with a number of sex toys being thrown on the court at various arenas.

UFC

Hours after Paramount and UFC announced a billion-dollar rights deal, Dana White said he had yet to hear from his friend, President Donald Trump, on his thoughts about the fight company’s new streaming home. That was fine with White. The UFC CEO was set to travel to Washington on Aug. 28 to meet with Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, to catch up and discuss logistics on the proposed Fourth of July fight card next year at the White House. Trump said last month he wanted to stage a UFC match on the White House grounds with upwards of 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence. “It’s absolutely going to happen," White told The Associated Press. “Think about that, the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the UFC will be on the White House south lawn live on CBS.” The seven-year deal with Paramount, starting in 2026, is worth $1.1 billion annually. It will feature all UFC content on Paramount+ and select events on CBS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer denies allegations of sports gambling after a report showed he made Venmo payments labeled for “sports gambling” in 2022. Mateer, who was at Washington State at the time, said Tuesday these were inside jokes with friends and not actual bets. He assured his teammates, coaches, and the NCAA that he has never gambled on sports. Oklahoma confirmed there is no NCAA investigation and states they use ProhiBet to monitor gambling activities. Mateer is recognized for his leadership and is considered one of the nation's top transfers, contributing to Oklahoma's No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25.

GOLF

There was so much faux outrage over Rory McIlroy missing the first PGA Tour postseason event. He wasn't the first to skip it. And he didn't even drop in the FedEx Cup. It should be a reminder that golf is not like other sports. There is no defining end to the season like a Super Bowl or a World Series. The PGA Tour originally called the postseason a “championship series” but then went to “playoffs” and it makes no sense. But what it created was incentive for the best to keep playing after the majors. That still works, even without McIlroy.

SOCCER – ENGLISH LEAGUE

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has scored two goals in the space of a minute in stoppage time then converted one of the team’s penalties in its dramatic shootout win over Hull in the English League Cup. The Welsh club owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney looked to be heading out in the first round when trailing 3-1 down at the start of added-on time. Then Palmer, on as a substitute, converted headers in the first and second minutes of stoppage time to make it 3-3 and take the game to a shootout. Wrexham won it 5-3 to advance. After three straight promotions, Wrexham is playing in the second-tier Championship.

SPRINTER SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has addressed her recent domestic violence arrest in a social media post and apologized to her boyfriend Christian Coleman. Richardson was arrested on July 27 for allegedly assaulting Coleman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She was held for over 18 hours. Her arrest was days before she ran the 100 meters at the U.S. championships. In a video, Richardson spoke about self-reflection and accountability. The police report mentioned a disturbance involving Richardson and Coleman, who declined to participate further in the investigation. Richardson expressed gratitude for Coleman, saying he taught her about unconditional love.

