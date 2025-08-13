Discussing emergency response during wildfire season
With one of Canada’s worst wildfire seasons on record continuing to burn, most people have a sense of the emergency response required on the ground to fight forest fires. But the smoky haze intermittently blanketing Northeastern skies this summer signifies its own form of crisis that can test local and regional emergency personnel. WAMC’s Andrew Waite discussed these efforts with Empire State University’s Assistant Professor of Emergency Management Njoki Mwarumba.