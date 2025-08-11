WAMC Sports Report 8/11/25: Collins homers off Diaz in the 9th inning to give MLB-best Brewers a 7-6 walk-off win over Mets

Isaac Collins hit a solo homer off Mets closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning and the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers extended their winning streak to nine games with a 7-6, walk-off win over New York. The Brewers trailed 5-0 early and tied it a 6-all in the eighth on Joey Ortiz’s two-out RBI single off the glove of diving first baseman Pete Alonso. After Nick Mears (3-3) tossed a scoreless top half of the ninth, Collins sent a 2-2 pitch from Diaz (5-2) 363 feet to right field for his eighth homer. The Mets lost their seventh straight game and fell 5 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Philadelphia.

Final Philadelphia 4 Texas 2

Wheeler struck out seven and allowed three hits, Edmundo Sosa homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series. Wheeler (10-5) had six or more strikeouts for the 19th straight start this season, with his last outing with less than six coming on April 13 when he had three against St. Louis. Trailing 2-0 early, the Phillies answered in the fourth with an RBI double from Bryce Harper. They tied it in the fifth on Sosa’s solo homer, and took the lead for good with Weston Wilson’s RBI single two batters later.

Final Houston 7 N.Y. Yankees 1

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season in the third inning Sunday in the Yankees 7-1 loss to the Houston Astros. Boone thought Jason Alexander’s sinker to Ryan McMahon was a low called strike. He argued with plate umpire Derek Thomas. Boone was ejected six times last season and 44 times since becoming manager in 2018.

The New York Yankees put Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list with a left SC joint sprain in his shoulder Sunday, two days after he crashed into a right field fence and the veteran is optimistic it will not be a lengthy absence. The Yankees recalled catcher J.C. Escarra from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to replace Rosario. Rosario sustained the injury in the 10th inning of Friday’s 5-3 loss to the Astros. He was attempting to make a leaping catch in front of the chain link portion of the fence on a ball hit by Yainer Diaz.

Final San Diego 6 Boston 2

Dylan Cease was impressive for six innings before San Diego’s All-Star-laden bullpen got into and out of trouble in the seventh and the Padres beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 to take two of three. The Padres have won 11 of 14 games as they continue to chase the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Cease (5-10) cruised into the seventh with a shutout on just three singles and a walk before walking Jarren Duran and allowing a single to Trevor Story.

Final Toronto 5 L.A. Dodgers 4

Final Minnesota 5 Kansas City 3

Final Athletics 3 Baltimore 2

Final Detroit 9 L.A. Angels 5

Final White Sox 6 Cleveland 4

Final Seattle 6 Tampa Bay 3

Final Atlanta 7 Miami 1

Final Cincinnati 14 Pittsburgh 8

Final Washington 8 San Francisco 0

Final Arizona 13 Colorado 6

Final St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Justin Verlander added another memorable chapter to his legendary pitching career Sunday, yet was hardly in the mood to celebrate. Verlander struck out the side in the first inning against the Nationals to become the 10th pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,500 career strikeouts. Not long after, things began to unravel for the three-time Cy Young Award winner as the Giants dropped an 8-0 decision to Washington in front of 40,000 fans at Oracle Park. Washington scored four times in the second inning and five overall on 11 hits against Verlander in the latest outing in what has been a season-long struggle for the 42-year-old.

Jen Pawol breezed through Sunday’s Marlins-Braves game as if breaking a gender barrier was just another day on the job. Considering Pawol became the first female umpire to work behind the plate in the majors, finding a way to make history appear to be routine was especially impressive. It was an impressive cap to a memorable weekend for Pawol. She made history in Saturday’s doubleheader as the first female umpire to work a regular-season game in the majors. She moved behind the plate for the Braves' 7-1 win on Sunday, placing her in the brightest spotlight for an umpire.

NFL

Final Miami 24 Chicago 24

Final L.A. Chargers 27 New Orleans 13

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was at the team’s training facility with teammates on Sunday, two days after he was taken off the field in an ambulance late in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details, says Norris was released from an Atlanta hospital and returned home on Saturday. Norris shared a social media post the day after he was injured, saying he’s OK and thanking people for their support.

WNBA

Final Minnesota 83 New York 71

Kayla McBride scored 18 points and DiJonai Carrington added 15 to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 83-71. The teams will meet three times over the next nine days with New York having back-to-back games on the west coast before heading to Minnesota to play Saturday. The Lynx are off until that game. Both sides were short-handed with New York missing Breanna Stewart (knee) and Minnesota playing without Napheesa Collier (ankle). This was the first game between the teams at Barclays Center since New York won the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals last fall.

Final Las Vegas 94 Connecticut 86

A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and at least 20 rebounds in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 94-86 on Sunday night. Wilson grabbed almost as many boards as Connecticut had as a team (23) as Las Vegas (18-14) won its season-best fourth straight.

There was only one way Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon could describe reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson becoming the first player in league history to register a 30-20 double-double. The coach said it was just "A’ja being A’ja.” Wilson finished with 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting to go along with her second-career 20-rebound night. It was her 14th double-double of the season. She led the Aces to a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night. Wilson said it's shocking to think she's the first with a 30-20 game given all the great players in the league.

Final Washington 91 Dallas 78

Final Atlanta 74 Phoenix 66

Final Los Angeles 94 Seattle 91

MLS

Final New York 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored early in the second half and again on a penalty kick late in stoppage time to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Real Salt Lake (9-12-4) grabbed the lead three minutes into the match and took it into halftime after 18-year-old rookie midfielder Zavier Gozo used assists from William Agada and Diego Luna to score his third goal of the season. The Red Bulls (10-10-6) pulled even in the 52nd minute when Choupo-Moting used assists from Emil Forsberg and defender Raheem Edwards to score. Choupo-Moting scored his 15th goal this season nine minutes into stoppage time. The PK was awarded after he was fouled by Justen Glad.

Final Charlotte FC 1 Cincinnati 0

Final Colorado 2 Minnesota 1

Final Orlando City 4 Miami 1

Final Seattle 4 LA Galaxy 0

GOLF

Justin Rose produced a stunning rally with four straight birdies to make up a three-shot deficit with five holes to play. He made two birdies in a three-hole playoff to beat U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rose shot 67 and wound making six birdies on his last eight holes. Tommy Fleetwood remains without a PGA Tour victory after losing a two-shot lead with three holes left. He tied for third with Scottie Scheffler. Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley were among five players who moved into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup to advance.

US GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hezly Rivera has claimed victory at the U.S. gymnastics championships. The 17-year-old Olympic gold medalist pulled away on Sunday, looking ready to lead the women's program toward the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Rivera, the youngest member of the team that won in Paris last year, posted a two-day total of 112.000, just ahead of runner-up Leanne Wong. Three weeks after a shaky performance at the U.S. Classic, Rivera's polished routine has all but assured her a spot on the world championship team heading to Jakarta in October. Wong also secured spots in the selection camp.

INDYCAR TITLE

Alex Palou pah low has secured his fourth IndyCar championship in five seasons. On Sunday, at Portland International Raceway, title contender Pato O’Ward lost power early in the race. O’Ward started from pole position and was the only driver who could have beaten Palou for the championship. Palou entered the race with a 121-point lead and clinched the title when O’Ward faced an electronic issue. Palou has won all his championships with Chip Ganassi Racing, dominating this season with eight wins and five poles. He joins a select group of drivers with three consecutive titles.

NASCAR

Shane van Gisbergen continued his march into NASCAR history and set a Cup Series rookie record with his fourth victory this season, blowing out the competition again at Watkins Glen International. The Trackhouse Racing driver joined 2020 champion Chase Elliott and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to win four consecutive Cup races on road or street courses. The Auckland, New Zealand, native cruised to a big lead Sunday and led the final 17 laps, beating Christopher Bell by 11.116 seconds.

Sporting a smile with his left elbow in a black sling draped around his neck, Connor Zilisch was back at Watkins Glen International and recounting his scary fall in victory lane a day earlier. Zilisch took a nasty tumble while attempting a celebratory perch on his No. 88 Chevrolet after winning Saturday’s Xfinity race at the road course. The 19-year-old Zilisch was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

