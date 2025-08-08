WAMC Sports Report 8/8/25: Sparks beat the Sun 102-91 for their 8th win in 9 games

Dearica Hamby scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson added 20 points and Kelsey Plum had 18, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 102-91 on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Los Angeles (14-15) scored 100-plus points for the fifth time in the last six games behind six players with double-digit scoring. Cameron Brink scored all 11 of her points in the second half, and Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand each scored 10. Allemand secured her first career triple-double on a layup with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. She also had 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 19 points for Connecticut (5-24). Bria Hartley added 16 points and Leila Lacan had 10 points and seven assists.

The WNBA is still struggling with a string of sex-toy disturbances. In the past week and a half, sex toys have been thrown on court during games in Atlanta on July 29, Chicago on Thursday night and Aug. 1 and Los Angeles on Aug. 5, with the most recent object nearly hitting Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during Indiana’s game against the Sparks. Sex toys were also thrown at games in New York and Phoenix last Tuesday and at a second game in Atlanta last Friday, but didn’t reach the court. The distractions have created unexpected challenges for the league, the teams and the players, but also for arena security.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to use the controversial tush push play, which remains legal despite attempts to ban it. Even with key players like Jalen Hurts sitting out the preseason opener against Cincinnati, the Eagles used the play successfully. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee scored on a fourth-and-1 in the first quarter. In May, NFL owners narrowly failed to pass a proposal to ban the play, keeping it in the rulebook. The proposal, supported by health and safety committees, fell short by just two votes. Commissioner Roger Goodell focused on encouraging discussion rather than taking a stance.

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' preseason game against Baltimore after taking a sack from David Ojabo. Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback position. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Jones. He'd dislocated the pinky on his throwing hand. Coach Shane Steichen also said rookie cornerback Justin Walley had a torn ACL. He didn't play in the game. The Ravens ended up beating the Colts 24-16.

Pete Carroll played a new role in familiar territory Thursday night, with his first preseason game as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders coming against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Seattle coach clearly felt at home before the 23-23 tie, talking with many Seahawks players on the field during warmups and generally being his outgoing, energetic self. Carroll spent 14 seasons in Seattle, going 137-89-1. He was at the helm for some of the most memorable moments in team history, including the 2013 Super Bowl championship with the dominant “Legion of Boom” defense, before the Seahawks parted ways with him after the 2023 season. Las Vegas starting quarterback Geno Smith also made a return to Seattle.

Aaron Rodgers won't make his Steelers debut in Pittsburgh just yet. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rodgers and other top starters will sit out the preseason opener against Jacksonville. Tomlin believes their experience means they don't need as much preseason action. Rodgers, who joined the Steelers in June, was open to playing but Tomlin feels it's unnecessary for now. The first-team offense struggled early in training camp but has improved. Rookie quarterback Will Howard is out with a hand injury. The Steelers signed Logan Woodside, a backup with ties to Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, to take some of the reps while Howard recovers.

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice Thursday and will miss the upcoming season. The team says he’ll undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. Slater got hurt less than two weeks after signing a multi-year contract extension last month. He has started all 52 career games at left tackle since being drafted 13th overall by the Chargers in 2021. Slater has been a key protector for quarterback Justin Herbert, allowing him to set several league-wide passing records.

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko completed a dream run to the National Bank Open title Thursday night, overcoming a slow and swollen right wrist start to beat Japanese star Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. The 18-year-old Mboko — who will jump from 85th to 25th in the world — won her first WTA Tour title and joined Faye Urban in 1969 and Bianca Andreescu in 2019 as the only Canadians to win the home event in the open era. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents, Mboko grew up in Toronto. She upset top-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Osaka is winless since the 2021 Australian Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to daughter Shai in July 2023.

Ben Shelton won the National Bank Open on Thursday night for the third and biggest title of his young career, rallying to beat 11th -seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3). The 22-year-old Shelton, seeded fourth, became the first American winner in the Masters 1000 hard-court event since Andy Roddick in 2003. Shelton also won on hard courts in Tokyo in 2023 and on clay in Houston last year. Shelton will move up a spot to a career-high sixth in the world. He had 16 aces against Khachanov a night after topping second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in an all-American semifinal match. The 29-year-old Khachanov has seven career victories — all on hard courts.

Akshay Bhatia had a great finish to get his PGA Tour postseason off to a great start. Bhatia closed eagle-birdie-birdie for 62 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. That's the low round of his PGA Tour career and gives him a one-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. Two shots back was a group that included Bud Cauley and Harry Hall. They're both on the bubble to be among the top 50 who advance in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Scottie Scheffler shot a 67 in his first tournament since winning the British Open. It was his 10th consecutive round in the 60s.

Final Athletics 6 Washington 0

Final Seattle 4 Chicago White Sox 3

Final Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 8 Miami 6

Jen Pawol is set to make history as the first female umpire in more than 150 years of Major League Baseball. She received the long-awaited call while in her hotel room in Nashville, Tennessee, and will debut Saturday during Miami's doubleheader at Atlanta. Pawol, who began her umpiring journey in high school, has worked more than 1,200 minor league games. She expressed gratitude for the support of her predecessors and colleagues. Pawol will join Chris Guccione's crew in Atlanta, where she expects to have about 30 family and friends in attendance.

