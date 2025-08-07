WAMC Sports Report 8/7/25: Royals end Boston's 7-game win streak as Red Sox sign rookie phenom Roman Anthony to eight-year, $130 million contract

Jonathan India hits a three-run homer, and Michael Wacha scatters five hits over six innings to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Red Sox 7-3 on Wednesday night. The Royals end Boston’s seven-game winning streak. Wacha allows two runs, walks none, and strikes out three, earning his second consecutive victory. Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is hitless in four at-bats just hours after signing a contract extension.

The Red Sox signed rookie phenom Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract through 2033, spending some of the cash they saved by trading Rafael Devers away on a player they hope will be the centerpiece of the next generation of Boston stars. Anthony is batting .283 with two homers and 19 RBIs in 46 games since making his debut in June. The team is 32-16 since his call-up, including a 10-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break and seven straight wins when he signed his deal.

Final N.Y. Yankees 3 Texas 2

Paul Goldschmidt put the Yankees ahead with a pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh inning as New York ended its five-game losing streak. They beat the Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday to avoid being swept in Texas for the first time since 2010. Goldschmidt went deep off lefty Robert Garcia, who has now given up homers in his last three appearances. No. 9 batter Ezequiel Duran had three hits and scored both runs for Texas, which had won the first two games in the series to stretch its home winning streak to eight games.

Final Cleveland 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Gavin Williams came within two outs of Cleveland’s first no-hitter in 44 years before Juan Soto homered with one out in the ninth inning, and the Guardians completed a three-game sweep of the reeling New York Mets with a 4-1 win Wednesday. Williams (7-4) walked three and struck out six, including Francisco Lindor to lead off the ninth. But Soto homered just beyond the leaping grasp of center fielder Angel Martinez two pitches later. The Guardians have not thrown a no-hitter since Len Barker twirled a perfect game on May 15, 1981. Their no-hitter drought is the longest in the majors.

Final Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 1

Final Toronto 20 Colorado 1

Final Miami 6 Houston 4

Final Washington 2 Athletics 1

Final Minnesota 9 Detroit 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 L.A. Angels 4

Final Seattle 8 White Sox 6

Final San Francisco 4 Pittsburgh 2

Final Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 1

Final St. Louis 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Final Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4

Final San Diego 3 Arizona 2

Shohei Ohtani hit a go-ahead, two-run homer for his 1,000th career hit. He also struck out a season-high eight over four innings in his longest mound outing this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This marks his eighth mound start of the season after recovering from elbow surgery. Ohtani's 39th homer traveled 440 feet, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead against the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired the side in the first and second innings and touches 100 mph on a fastball in the third. The Dodgers lost 5-3 and dropped two of three to the Cardinals in the series.

Jen Pawol is set to become the first woman to umpire in Major League Baseball when she works games this weekend between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. Pawol will work the bases in Saturday’s doubleheader at Truist Park and the plate on Sunday, MLB told The Associated Press. Pawol, a 48-year-old from New Jersey, worked spring training games in 2024 and this year. MLB’s move comes 28 years after the gender barrier for game officials was broken in the NBA, 10 years after the NFL hired its first full-time female official and three years after the men’s soccer World Cup employed a female referee. The NHL still has not had any women as on-ice officials.

WNBA

Final Las Vegas 78 Golden State 72

NFL

NFL players can continue using smelling salts during games. The NFL Players Association clarified this on Wednesday after the league's memo on Tuesday. The memo only bans team employees from distributing smelling salts or ammonia inhalants during pregame activities, games and halftime. The NFLPA stated they weren't informed of this policy change beforehand. The league's memo prohibits club personnel from supplying these products, citing an FDA warning from 2024. The FDA noted there's no evidence of the safety or efficacy of these products and they could mask concussion symptoms. Smelling salts have been a staple on NFL sidelines for years.

MLS

Luis Suárez scored and had two assists, and Inter Miami beat Pumas 3-1 on Wednesday night to advance in the Leagues Cup. Miami played the match without Lionel Messi, who is sidelined indefinitely with what the team described as a minor muscle injury in his right leg. Messi was hurt in the opening minutes of Inter Miami’s win over Necaxa on Saturday. He was in attendance for Wednesday’s match and watched from a suite at Chase Stadium. Miami, which has eight points in the Major League Soccer Leagues Cup standings, is the first MLS club through to the tournament’s knockout stages.

PGA TOUR - FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

Scottie Scheffler has two majors this year. Now the focus is on the final three tournaments of the PGA Tour in the race for the FedEx Cup. Scheffler is prioritizing rest over practice for the playoff events. It starts this week with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind for the top 70. Rory McIlroy is sitting this one out. The playoffs are for the top 70, with the top 50 advancing to the BMW Championship next week. Scheffler feels rested. His time at home in Dallas includes taking the claret jug to his home course at Royal Oaks.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN - TENNIS

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko rallied to reach the National Bank Open final, beating ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old Mboko dropped to the court after Rybakina’s shot sailed long on match point as the crowd — lined with “Allez Vicky” — erupted. Mboko saved a match point in the third set and broke Rybakina twice to force the tiebreaker. On Thursday night, she’ll face Japanese star Naomi Osaka, a 6-2, 7-6 (7) winner over 16th-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark in the second semifinal. Mboko is seeking her first WTA Tour title and trying to join Faye Urban (1969) and Bianca Andreescu (2019) as the only Canadians to win the home event in the open era.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State's quarterback competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz remains close after the first week of preseason practices. Coach Ryan Day says both have shown progress and the decision will go down to the wire. Sayin, a sophomore, has shown better arm strength, while Kienholz, a junior, brings more athleticism. Sayin originally committed to Alabama but transferred to Ohio State. Kienholz had a strong offseason and was named an Iron Buckeye. Quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler emphasized the importance of consistency, especially in situational scenarios like third downs and the red zone.

INDYCAR

IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward and series officials are shocked by a social media post from the Department of Homeland Security. The post touts plans for an immigration detention center in Indiana dubbed “Speedway Slammer” and includes a car with the same number as the only Mexican driver in the series. O'Ward says a lot of people were caught off guard. Indiana is home to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and is where the IndyCar Series is based. IndyCar says it was unaware of the planned use of the imagery and says it preferred it not being used.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

