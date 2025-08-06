WAMC Sports Report 8/6/25: Eovaldi allows 1 hit, Tellez single helps Rangers spoil Judge's return in 2-0 win over Yankees

Aaron Judge is back in the lineup as the designated hitter for the New York Yankees following a 10-day stint on the injured list with a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow. There’s still no clarity on when the All-Star slugger will return to the outfield. Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. Manager Aaron Boone said Judge is supposed to start a throwing program Wednesday. Boone all but ruled out Judge returning to the outfield as early as the next couple of days.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched eight sharp innings, Rowdy Tellez blooped a two-run single on a 10-pitch at-bat in the eighth, and the Texas Rangers spoiled Aaron Judge’s return with a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts as the designated hitter after being activated from the 10-day injured list. The All-Star slugger has a tendon strain in his right elbow. The Yankees have lost five in a row. Anthony Volpe was the only baserunner against Eovaldi. He reached on a double in the second.

Final Boston 6 Kansas City 2

Garrett Crochet leads the Boston Red Sox to their seventh straight win, defeating the Kansas City Royals 6-2. On Tuesday night, Crochet scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out eight. Trevor Story broke a sixth-inning tie with a blooper over the second baseman's head. Story drove in two runs in the sixth and added another RBI single in the seventh when the Red Sox took a 6-2 lead. The Red Sox are now 13 games above .500 for the first time since 2021.

Final Cleveland 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Steven Kwan singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the slumping New York Mets 3-2. Kyle Manzardo and Gabriel Arias each had an RBI single off starter Clay Holmes in the fourth as the Guardians erased an early 2-0 deficit. They won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 18-7 since snapping a 10-game losing streak on July 7. Pete Alonso had a sacrifice fly in the first for the Mets, who have dropped seven of eight and are 1-4 on their six-game homestand. They fell 2 1/2 games behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East. Alonso remained at 251 career home runs, one shy of Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record

Final Philadelphia 5 Baltimore 0

Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh homered and Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings as the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 and extended their winning streak to three games. Marsh opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double that scored Nick Castellanos and added a solo homer, his third in seven games, in the eighth inning. Marsh had gone 18 straight games without going deep. Kepler hit a two-run homer in the second inning, his 12th of the season, and Bryson Stott hit an RBI triple off the top of the wall in right field to score Kepler in the fourth. Walker (4-5) allowed four hits and struck out four without a walk in six innings.

Final Houston 7 Miami 3

Final Athletics 16 Washington 7

Final Toronto 10 Colorado 4

Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 7 L.A. Angels 3

Final San Francisco 8 Pittsburgh 1

Final Milwaukee 7 Atlanta 2

Final Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 1

Final L.A. Dodgers 12 St. Louis 6

Final San Diego 10 Arizona 5

Final Seattle 8 White Sox 3

San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller was bringing the heat. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned the favor. Gurriel crushed a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the eighth inning, tying the game at 5-all. It was the hardest hit pitch for a homer since MLB started pitch tracking in 2008. It was part of a two-homer night for Gurriel. The veteran also hit a two-run shot in the first inning.

The Milwaukee Brewers are making it more difficult to be overlooked on the national stage. They continue to expand their lead in the NL Central and also boast the best record in the majors following the best 60-game stretch in team history. Even so, manager Pat Murphy says “most people couldn’t tell you five players on our team.” The Brewers' 7-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday night, combined with the Chicago Cubs' 5-1 loss to Cincinnati, left Milwaukee with a four-game lead in the NL Central division. Murphy said it will be important for players to keep their focus.

WNBA

Final New York 85 Dallas 76

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 85-76 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. Leonie Fiebich scored 14 points and Emma Meesseman, playing her first home game for the Liberty since her return to the WNBA, added 13. Chants of “Emma!” broke out at Barclay’s Center following the victory. Meesseman, a former finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022 before winning the EuroLeague Women’s MVP the last three seasons, scored 11 points in her season debut on Sunday in an 87-78 win over Connecticut. Paige Bueckers had 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the Wings’ first game since Dijonai Carrington was traded to the Lynx. Dallas forward Maddy Siegrist scored 13 points in her first game after missing two months due to a knee injury. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14.

Final Phoenix 82 Connecticut 66

Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her second straight triple-double and Satou Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun 82-66. Thomas has 14 career triple-doubles in the regular season and four more in the playoffs. Marina Mabrey led Connecticut (5-23) with 18 points and Tina Charles scored 16.

Final Chicago 78 Washington 64

Final Los Angeles 100 Indiana 91

A sex toy landed near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham after it was thrown from the stands in Los Angeles while the Fever played the Sparks on Tuesday night. The incident in Los Angeles occurred with 2:05 left in the second quarter with the object landing in the lane near Cunningham, who had been vocal on social media about fans throwing the toys on the court. Kelsey Plum kicked it into the stands. According to social media posts, green toys were also thrown in Phoenix and New York, but didn’t reach the court. The one at Barclays Center landed near a child.

Final Minnesota 91 Seattle 87

NBA

The Boston Celtics are trading recently acquired forward Georges Niang zhorzh nee·aang and two future second-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for rookie RJ Luis Jr., ESPN reported on Tuesday. In a separate deal, power forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Celtics, his agent Sam Permut confirmed to The Associated Press. Boucher has spent the past seven seasons with Toronto, where he was part of its 2019 championship team. Niang is headed to Utah just a month after being dealt to Boston as part of a three-team deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Niang previously spent four seasons with Utah. He appeared in 79 games split between Atlanta and Cleveland last season when he averaged a career-high 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Shedding the final year of Niang’s salary for next season will save Boston $8 million in luxury taxes, and allow it to stay under the second penalty apron following Boucher’s addition.

NFL

The NFL has entered into a nonbinding agreement to sell NFL Network and other media assets to ESPN. The league will receive a 10% equity stake in ESPN in return. The deal still requires a final agreement, the approval of NFL owners and regulatory clearance. ESPN plans to include NFL Network in its upcoming direct-to-consumer service. The NFL will continue to own and produce the RedZone channel but will allow ESPN to distribute it. NFL Fantasy Football will merge with ESPN Fantasy Football. Viewers are unlikely to see changes until next year.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for three games by the NFL. The suspension is due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy related to a drunken driving case from last year. Addison avoided a trial by pleading no contest to a lesser charge last month. He was arrested in July 2024 when found asleep in his vehicle. The suspension will affect games against Chicago, Atlanta and Cincinnati. Addison, the 23rd pick of the 2023 draft, has been a key player alongside Justin Jefferson. The Vikings will rely on other receivers during his absence.

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has not spoken to Micah Parsons since the star defensive end publicly requested a trade on Friday. Jones spoke to reporters Tuesday following a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, his second such media session in four days after Parsons took to social media amid a breakdown in negotiating a contract extension. Jones again said that the Cowboys organization has not has direct contact with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, before reiterating that he does not consider the holdup in talks unusual. Parsons has not responded publicly to Jones’ remarks.

The NFL is banning the use of smelling salts during games, citing safety concerns and the potential to mask concussion symptoms. The league sent a memo to teams on Tuesday explaining the decision. The memo references a 2024 FDA warning about the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of ammonia inhalants. The NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee recommended the ban. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle mentioned the ban during an interview, expressing hope for a compromise. However, the memo clearly prohibits any club personnel from providing or supplying these products.

MLS

Son Heung-min agreed to a contract with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday, finalizing his move to Major League Soccer after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur. The 33-year-old South Korean superstar will join LAFC as a designated player after the club paid a reported fee of more than $20 million, which could end up being the most ever for an MLS transfer. Son formally announced his decision to leave Tottenham last week. The Spurs captain was a beloved fixture at the North London club, scoring 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances while rising to global prominence with his combination of speed, playmaking skill and finishing acumen.

2028 OLYMPIC GAMES IN LOS ANGELES

President Donald Trump on Tuesday established a task force on the 2028 Olympic Games being held in Los Angeles that he said would ensure the event is “safe, seamless and historically successful.” This will be the first Olympics hosted by the U.S. since the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Trump signed an executive order at the White House establishing the task force and said “The L.A. Olympics is shaping up to be a wonderful moment for America."

