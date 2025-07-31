WAMC Sports Report 7/31/25: Yankees tie it 3 times in late innings before finally beating Rays 5-4 in 11

New third baseman Ryan McMahon drove in the winning run in the 11th inning with a single to deep center field, and the New York Yankees edged the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 in a back-and-forth finish. Trent Grisham hit a tying homer in the eighth, Anthony Volpe did the same in the ninth and Cody Bellinger evened the score again for the Yankees with an RBI triple in the 10th. Moments later, New York took advantage of a critical balk by reliever Kevin Kelly to remain four games behind first-place Toronto in the AL East. Josh Lowe put Tampa Bay ahead 3-2 with a two-run homer off closer Devin Williams in the ninth, but Volpe went deep against Pete Fairbanks in the bottom half.

The Yankees have a new third baseman. New York announced the acquisition of Ryan McMahon from the Rockies for pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz. The Yanks already had an opening on the 40-man roster, so no additional move was necessary. The Yankees are taking on the remainder of McMahon’s contract. He is making a $12MM salary this year, leaving a bit more than $4MM to be paid out, then will make $16MM in each of the next two seasons. McMahon, 30, will join a new franchise for the first time in his career. He was drafted by the Rockies in the second round of the 2013 draft. He climbed up to the majors and eventually established himself as a regular in Colorado, playing quality defense at multiple infield positions.

Perhaps nobody was happier the Yankees won Wednesday night than catcher Austin Wells, after his embarrassing mental lapse on the bases cost New York an opportunity in the ninth inning. Anthony Volpe hit a tying homer off Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks with one out in the ninth, then Wells singled and advanced to second base when Trent Grisham tried to bunt for a hit. Grisham was thrown out at first for the second out and credited with a sacrifice. Wells, however, thought the inning was over and wandered off the bag. He got tagged in a rundown for the third out, sending a back-and-forth game to extra innings as fans in the Yankee Stadium crowd of 45,355 groaned. Phillies acquire hard-throwing closer Jhoan Duran in trade with Twins

Austin Slater is heading to the New York Yankees, giving them another right-handed bat they can plug into a part-time role down the stretch. The active Yankees have acquired the veteran outfielder from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitching prospect Gage Ziehl. New York had a pressing need to bolster its outfield depth with star slugger Aaron Judge sidelined by a flexor strain in his right elbow. The 32-year-old Slater hit .236 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 51 games with the White Sox this season. The Yankees will be his fifth team in just over a year.

Final Boston 13 Minnesota 1

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, Trevor Story hit his second homer in as many games, and the Red Sox earned a series win with a 13-1 victory at Minnesota. Red Sox starter Brayan Bello yielded one earned run on five hits in seven innings with four strikeouts. The Dominican right-hander has recorded a quality start in nine of his past 10 outings. Boston finished the month of July 17-7 and has the American League’s fifth-best record at 59-51. Minnesota is 4-8 since the All-Star break and sits fourth in the AL Central.

The Red Sox and Cardinals have agreed to a trade that will send left-hander Steven Matz to Boston, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Corner infield prospect Blaze Jordan is headed to the Cards in return, according to the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The deal will become official once both sides sign off on the medicals of the players involved.

Final San Diego 5 N.Y. Mets 0

Yu Darvish pitched seven impressive innings for his first victory of the season and Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run for the San Diego Padres, who beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-0 for a three-game sweep. Manny Machado added a two-run, bases-loaded single for the Padres, who won their fifth straight game as they continue to chase the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Slugger Juan Soto was out of the lineup for the Mets a day after fouling a ball off the top of his left foot.

The busy New York Mets have remade the back end of their injury-depleted bullpen with two significant trades, acquiring Tyler Rogers from San Francisco and Ryan Helsley from St. Louis. New York gave up six players for a pair of right-handed relievers who can become free agents in the fall, signaling Mets executives believe this year’s team is capable of winning the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1986. First, the Mets obtained Rogers from the fading Giants for pitchers José Buttó and Blade Tidwell, along with minor league outfield prospect Drew Gilbert. The deal came on the same day Rogers’ twin brother Taylor was traded from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh. Hours later, New York landed Helsley from the Cardinals for three minor leaguers.

Final Chicago White Sox 9 Philadelphia 3

Miguel Vargas and Edgar Quero each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3. Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel also went deep as last-place Chicago won the rain-delayed rubber game of the three-game series. Luis Robert Jr. and Mike Tauchman each had three hits, and Mike Vasil pitched four scoreless innings. Philadelphia’s bullpen struggled on the same day it acquired hard-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran in a trade with Minnesota. The Phillies remained a half-game back of the NL East-leading Mets, who lost 5-0 at San Diego.

The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired Jhoan Duran, trading two top prospects to the Minnesota Twins for the hard-throwing closer. Duran has 16 saves and a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances this season, striking out 53 in 49 1/3 innings. Catcher Eduardo Tait and right-hander Mick Abel were shipped off to Minnesota in the deal. Philadelphia is competing with the New York Mets for the NL East title. The Phillies won the division last year before they were eliminated by the Mets in their NL Division Series.

Final Toronto 9 Baltimore 8

Final Detroit 7 Arizona 2

Final Kansas City 1 Atlanta 0

Final Houston 9 Washington 1

Final Cleveland 5 Colorado 0

Final Texas 6 L.A. Angels 3

Final Athletics 5 Seattle 4

Final Chicago Cubs 10 Milwaukee 3

Final Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 1

Final Cincinnati 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Final Miami 2 St. Louis 0

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is hopeful that he will be able to make his next mound start after his outing Wednesday night was cut short by cramping in his right hip. Ohtani was scheduled to go four innings on a hot, humid night against the Cincinnati Reds. But he left without recording an out in the fourth after he threw six straight balls, including two consecutive wild pitches. The 31-year old reigning NL MVP said he started to cramp in the first inning. Ohtani and manager Dave Roberts both blamed the cramping on the weather.

Slugger Eugenio Suarez is headed to the Seattle Mariners and flame-throwing reliever Jhoan Duran has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies during a busy Wednesday ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline on Thursday. Suarez hit 36 homers for the D-backs this season while Duran is one of MLB’s elite relievers. In other deals, the New York Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Austin Slater while the New York Mets added relievers Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers. There are several prominent players available before the deadline, including Cleveland outfielder Steven Kwan and Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller.

WNABA

Final Minnesota 100 New York 93

Final Indiana 107 Phoenix 101

Final Atlanta 88 Dallas 85

NBA

Federal prosecutors say former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested along with five other people on suspicion of hosting illegal high-stakes poker games at a Los Angeles mansion owned by Arenas. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday that all six defendants are charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. His attorney said he hadn’t had much time to speak with his client and couldn’t comment on the case. The 43-year-old Arenas is also charged with making false statements to federal investigators.

NFL

Kolton Miller, one of the NFL’s top left tackles, signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $42.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract said Wednesday. That person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced. The Raiders announced only an extension has been signed. Miller, the 15th overall pick of the 2018 draft out of UCLA, has been one of the NFL’s top left tackles. Miller entered training camp with just one year left on his contract, but decided to practice rather than hold out.

ESPN

Shannon Sharpe will not return to ESPN, according to a person familiar with the decision. The decision follows his recent settlement of a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman during their relationship. Sharpe's last appearance on ESPN was in late April when the lawsuit was filed. No details of the settlement have been released. The lawsuit sought $50 million. Sharpe called the accusations false and hoped to return for the NFL season. Instead, ESPN decided to part ways with the Hall of Fame tight end. Sharpe joined ESPN in 2023 after leaving FS1's "Undisputed" and was a panelist on "First Take."

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Colorado defensive back Carter Stoutmire sees Deion Sanders as more than just a coach. Sanders has returned to the team after battling bladder cancer, and his presence has lifted spirits. Stoutmire, whose father played in the NFL with Sanders, expressed relief at his return. Sanders revealed Monday that doctors removed his bladder to combat an aggressive form of cancer. His return has energized the team. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston praised Sanders' leadership, noting his impact on and off the field. Sanders emphasized the importance of regular health checkups, a message that resonated with Livingston.

SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Léon Marchand is out to break his own world record in the 200-meter individual medley Thursday at the swimming world championships in Singapore. If you missed it, Marchand only set the record Wednesday in the semifinals at the worlds — 1 minute, 52.69 seconds. That shattered the old mark of 1:54.00 held by American Ryan Lochte since 2011. Of course, Marchand’s victory is almost assured. The only question is by how much. A four-time gold medalist a year ago in the Paris Olympics, Marchand will share the stage on Day 5 with Canada’s Summer McIntosh.

