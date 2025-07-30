WAMC Sports Report 7/30/25: NFL reacts to the shooting at the league office building that killed 4 people

Players and coaches around the NFL reacted with shock and sadness Tuesday after a gunman killed four people at the New York office building housing the league's headquarters. Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Aaron Glenn of the Jets, Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears and Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons offered their thoughts and prayers to the victims of Monday's shooting. Mayor Eric Adams said the gunman was trying to target NFL headquarters but took the wrong elevator. Tennessee Titans NFLPA representative Jeffery Simmons cited the importance of mental health in conversations with fellow players.

Police say a gunman who killed four people in a Manhattan skyscraper before taking his own life claimed to have a brain disease linked to contact sports and was trying to target the National Football League’s headquarters in the building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says investigators believe the gunman wanted to get up to the NFL's offices on Monday but entered the wrong elevator. Police say Shane Tamura had a note in his wallet that suggested he had a grievance against the NFL and asked that his brain be studied. He played high school football in California but never played in the NFL.

The man who killed four people in the New York City skyscraper that is home to NFL headquarters carried a note blaming the league for his mental health problems. Shane Tamura played football in high school. He said in the three-page note found in his wallet that he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease that can’t be diagnosed until death, and implored those who found him to study his brain. CTE has been linked to concussions in contact sports. The disease has been diagnosed in more than 100 former NFL players and arisen as an existential threat to the United States’ most powerful pro sports league.

MLB

Final N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 5

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run homer, Anthony Volpe also went deep and the New York Yankees erased an early deficit in a 7-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Max Fried recovered from a rough start and threw a career-high 111 pitches in 6 2/3 innings. Volpe delivered a tiebreaking single in the fourth and launched a 452-foot homer to center field in the eighth, the longest of his career. He also committed two throwing errors at shortstop, the second one on a play that should have ended the game. That gave Tampa Bay another chance before Devin Williams struck out All-Star Jonathan Aranda with runners at second and third for his 17th save. New York pulled within four games of first-place Toronto in the AL East.

Final Boston 8 Minnesota 5

Trevor Story homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 8-5. Giolito gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five. Jarren Duran also homered, doubled and stole a base for the Red Sox. Brooks Lee homered twice and drove in all five Minnesota runs. Lee entered the game in the third inning to replace Carlos Correa, who left with a migraine. Twins starter Pierson Ohl, making his major league debut, held the Red Sox scoreless for two innings, but he couldn’t limit the damage in Boston’s four-run third.

Final San Diego 7 N.Y. Mets 1

Manny Machado hit a three-run homer during a five-run seventh inning and the San Diego Padres won 7-1 against the NL East-leading New York Mets, who watched slugger Juan Soto leave the game after fouling a ball off his left foot in the fourth. The Mets announced that Soto has a bruised foot. He was in considerable pain as he was checked by a trainer. He took a few swings and finished his at-bat, grounding out as second baseman Jake Cronenworth made a diving stop. The homer was Machado's 20th this season.

Final Philadelphia 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer, Jesús Luzardo pitched seven sparkling innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3. Brandon Marsh also hit a two-run drive for Philadelphia, which bounced back nicely after dropping the series opener on Monday night. Schwarber, Marsh and Trea Turner each had two hits. Luzardo allowed two hits, struck out four and walked one. The White Sox scored three times in the ninth against Daniel Robert. Colson Montgomery had a run-scoring groundout, and Lenyn Sosa connected for a two-run homer.

Final Cleveland 10 Colorado 4

Final Detroit 12 Arizona 2

Final Kansas City 9 Atlanta 6

Final Houston 7 Washington 4

Final Baltimore 16 Toronto 4

Final Baltimore 3 Toronto 2

Final Athletics 6 Seattle 1

Final L.A. Angels 8 Texas 5

Final L.A. Dodgers 5 Cincinnati 4

Final Miami 5 St. Louis 0

Final Pittsburgh 3 San Francisco 1

Final Milwaukee 9 Chicago Cubs 3

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another first in his MLB career. Ohtani struck out in his first four plate appearances Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds, the first time he has done that in his eight seasons in the majors. It is the sixth time the Japanese superstar and reigning NL MVP has struck out four times in a game. It is the second time this season, with the other coming against San Diego on June 17. Despite Ohtani’s tough night at the plate, the Dodgers rallied for a 5-4 victory on an RBI double by Will Smith in the ninth inning.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is heading for the 10-day injured list. Acuña was removed from Tuesday night’s loss at Kansas City with tightness in his right Achilles tendon. Acuña experienced the discomfort after chasing down a ball in right field. He’ll be evaluated further on Wednesday. Acuña said he initially felt pain while running the bases on Monday night. The discomfort returned after he ran for a foul ball in the sixth inning Tuesday night. Later in the inning, a ball was hit over his head and he gave chase. He left the game after the sixth.

WNBA

Final Washington 103 Chicago 86

Final Golden State 77 Atlanta 75

Final Las Vegas 89 Los Angeles 74

TRANSGENDER ATHLETE POLICY

The Trump administration has pushed to remove transgender athletes from Olympic sports. They provided a legal brief to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) explaining how this move aligns with the Ted Stevens Act. This guidance led the USOPC to change its policy, requiring national governing bodies to update their participation rules. Olympic legal expert Jill Pilgrim believes the policy could face legal challenges if a transgender athlete is excluded. The USOPC's new policy replaces one based on data and science. The committee aims for compliance by the end of the year, amid criticism and legal uncertainties.

NFL

Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout and will report to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Hendrickson is an All-Pro defensive end who led the NFL in sacks last season with 17 1/2. He is seeking a long-term extension with guaranteed money that matches what the league's top pass rushers are earning. Even after he reports to camp, he is unlikely to participate in practice until a deal is in place.

WOMEN’S TENNIS - NATIONAL BANK OPEN

Coco Gauff made a winning return to competition, even though some old serving woes came back with her. Gauff had to overcome 23 double-faults to win for the first time since the French Open final, outlasting fellow American Danielle Collins 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in the second round of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Tuesday night. Gauff hadn’t played since losing in the first round at Wimbledon and appeared to have made a change to her serving grip during her time away. She struggled with it during the match, hitting some serves that were well long and others that were soft and easily pounced on by the powerful Collins.

US OPEN TENNIS MIXED DOUBLES

Venus Williams’ comeback is headed to the U.S. Open next month. She will enter the redesigned mixed doubles tournament with Reilly Opelka via a wild-card entry. The 45-year-old Williams returned to the tennis tour last week after more than a year away. She and Opelka were among the 14 teams announced Tuesday by the U.S. Tennis Association for its mixed doubles event on Aug. 19-20. Eight of the pairings received direct entry into the field based on having the highest combined current singles rankings. Six were given wild cards by the USTA. The players with spots in the bracket include nine who have won at least one Grand Slam singles title.

OLYMPIC SWIMMING

Katie Ledecky has ceded a tiny bit of ground in other events, but she’s still unbeatable in the 1,500-meter freestyle. She won it again Tuesday in the swimming world championships in Singapore, finishing in 15 minutes, 26.44 seconds. Simona Quadarella of Italy took silver in 15:31.79 – a European record – with bronze for Lani Pallister of Australia in 15:41.18 in a very quick-paced race. Ledecky was ahead of her world-record pace through 1,250 meters, pushed early by Pallister. It was Ledecky’s second medal in these games after taking bronze in the 400 free behind Canadian Summer McIntosh.

