Major General Raymond Shields, Adjutant General of New York, discusses potential new funding opportunity to relocate the 42nd Infantry Division
This week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his securing of $90 million for the New York National Guard to help relocate the 42nd Infantry Division.
The Division is seeking to relocate from its Troy home to a yet-to-be constructed facility in Colonie, on the site of the former Heritage Park baseball stadium.
For an update on the project, I spoke with Adjutant General of New York Raymond Shields, who says the Division's current space does not meet U.S. Army minimum facility requirements.