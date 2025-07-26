© 2025
Midday Magazine

Major General Raymond Shields, Adjutant General of New York, discusses potential new funding opportunity to relocate the 42nd Infantry Division

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 26, 2025 at 11:07 AM EDT
New York's Army National Guard Field Maintenance Shop in Troy
Samantha Simmons
New York's Army National Guard Field Maintenance Shop in Troy

This week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his securing of $90 million for the New York National Guard to help relocate the 42nd Infantry Division.

The Division is seeking to relocate from its Troy home to a yet-to-be constructed facility in Colonie, on the site of the former Heritage Park baseball stadium.

For an update on the project, I spoke with Adjutant General of New York Raymond Shields, who says the Division's current space does not meet U.S. Army minimum facility requirements.
New York Army National Guard
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
