New York releases its first Master Plan for Aging

Last month, New York released its first Master Plan for Aging roadmap. The report contains more than 100 proposals pertaining to all levels of government and private enterprises, meant to help older-adults age with dignity. According to the state, New York has the fourth-largest population of adults over the age of 65 and is estimated to quadruple by 2030. But aging adults still have things to offer to the economy and community, says Director of the Office for the Aging Greg Olsen. The plan includes nine pillars like the affordability of basic necessities, prevention, wellness promotion and access, housing access, and combating elder abuse, ageism, and stigma. For a more in-depth look at what this plan really means for the average New Yorker, I spoke with Olsen and Department of Health Commissioner James McDonald this week.