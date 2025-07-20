© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

New York releases its first Master Plan for Aging

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 20, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. James McDonald
Mike Wren/Mike Wren, New York State Depart
/
Mike Wren, New York State Depart
NYSDOH Commissioner Dr. James McDonald

Last month, New York released its first Master Plan for Aging roadmap. The report contains more than 100 proposals pertaining to all levels of government and private enterprises, meant to help older-adults age with dignity. According to the state, New York has the fourth-largest population of adults over the age of 65 and is estimated to quadruple by 2030. But aging adults still have things to offer to the economy and community, says Director of the Office for the Aging Greg Olsen. The plan includes nine pillars like the affordability of basic necessities, prevention, wellness promotion and access, housing access, and combating elder abuse, ageism, and stigma. For a more in-depth look at what this plan really means for the average New Yorker, I spoke with Olsen and Department of Health Commissioner James McDonald this week.
News
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons