Mountain Lake PBS says it will not go dark in the wake of federal cutbacks

The vote by Congress this week to pull funding from PBS and NPR is affecting all public broadcasters.

But a public television station in northern New York says it will not go dark in the wake of federal cutbacks.

Mountain Lake PBS serves the Champlain Valley, Adirondacks and part of Quebec. President and CEO Bill McColgan says the cut is about $950,000 or 35 percent of the station’s FY26 budget, which began on July 1st.

WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley sat down with McColgan to discuss the impact of the rescission.

By way of disclosure, WAMC rents office space from Mountain Lake PBS.