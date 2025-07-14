Saratoga Springs City Council look to sell nonprofit's temporary offices to fund homeless services

The City of Saratoga Springs is set to sell the building that’s temporarily housing a local nonprofit’s administrative offices, and the sale could help fund homeless services in the city.

RISE Housing and Support Services has been running the city’s only 24/7, low-barrier shelter since 2022.

In May, RISE leaders demanded the city take concrete steps to fund the shelter through 2026, warning they would have to close it without a commitment.

Now, Public Works Commissioner Chuck Marshall tells WAMC that it is selling RISE’s temporary administrative offices at 5 Williams Street – a move Marshall says could help fund services more for the unhoused population in Saratoga more broadly.

“What this does is this creates funding where there currently is no dedicated source of monies for whether it’s extending RISE through 2026 or aiding the county of a new facility,” said Marshall.

RISE moved into the offices, which are in what was once the Saratoga Senior Center, last August while their permanent office undergoes renovations.

RISE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.