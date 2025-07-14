© 2025
Air quality alert effective Tuesday for northern and central Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
Canadian wildfire smoke surrounds the setting sun in Northern New York
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Canadian wildfire smoke surrounds the setting sun in Northern New York (file)

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday.

The alert has been issued for north and central Vermont from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday. The department says wildfire smoke from Canada will increase fine particle concentrations.

The air quality index is expected to be Code Orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially in northwest Vermont. Moderate conditions are expected for southern Vermont. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and the homeless.

The air quality forecast will be updated Tuesday afternoon.
News air qualityAir Quality AlertVermont Department of Environmental ConservationCanadian wildfiresWildfire Smoke
Pat Bradley
