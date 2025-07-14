Air quality alert effective Tuesday for northern and central Vermont

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality alert for Tuesday.

The alert has been issued for north and central Vermont from midnight Tuesday until midnight Wednesday. The department says wildfire smoke from Canada will increase fine particle concentrations.

The air quality index is expected to be Code Orange, or unhealthy for sensitive groups, especially in northwest Vermont. Moderate conditions are expected for southern Vermont. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and the homeless.

The air quality forecast will be updated Tuesday afternoon.

