What to expect now that shoes are staying on at airports
Good news if you’re taking a flight this summer: you can keep those Airwalks on. The Transportation Security Administration announced this week that travelers no longer need to take their shoes off during security screening — ending a nearly two-decade policy enacted after the Sept. 11 attacks and an attempted shoe-bombing.
For a breakdown of what the change will mean for travelers, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with TSA spokesperson Carter Langston.