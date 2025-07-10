© 2025
What to expect now that shoes are staying on at airports

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:17 AM EDT
Good news if you’re taking a flight this summer: you can keep those Airwalks on. The Transportation Security Administration announced this week that travelers no longer need to take their shoes off during security screening — ending a nearly two-decade policy enacted after the Sept. 11 attacks and an attempted shoe-bombing.

For a breakdown of what the change will mean for travelers, WAMC’s Ian Pickus spoke with TSA spokesperson Carter Langston.
