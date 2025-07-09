Officials say crimefighting initiative proving positive for Troy

More than a year after Project Sentinel went into effect, city officials say they’re seeing the results they had hoped for.

The partnership between city hall and the police department began last summer as a way to use community intelligence and data to address crime. Officers assigned to the project perform duties in both uniform and plainclothes.

Since last June, 79 arrests have been made, 12 search warrants executed, six firearms recovered, nearly $16,000 seized, and large amounts of illegal drugs have been taken off the streets as part of the initiative.

Police Chief Daniel DeWolf says the community has been crucial in the department’s efforts.

“There’s nothing better than taking down a drug house or a problem area and the neighbors come out and cheer. That’s a really good feeling. And it’s definitely something that drives moral and makes these officers want to go out and do a good job.”

DeWolf says the program focuses on areas where increased criminal activity is reported or where quality-of-life issues are reoccurring. He says only criminals are pushing back on the city’s efforts.

“As far as the community, it’s open arms. Some of the officers get stuck in businesses because they’re just so happy to hang out with the offices and talk with them. Especially in the downtown. Even the outlying neighborhoods say North Central or down in South Troy here, the people are very happy that we’re here,” DeWolf said.

First-term Republican Mayor Carmella Mantello says “shots fired incidents” are down 51 percent over the last five years and violent crime is down 16 percent from 2024.

“We’re tackling it,” Mantello said. “And we’re tackling it together. House by house. Block by block. Kid by kid.”

The mayor says the initiative sends a message to anyone bringing drugs or violence into Troy that it will not be tolerated. She says the city is doing “everything humanely possible to eradicate the shootings and illegal activity” while reminding residents that it doesn’t happen overnight and foundations need to be built.

“We’re kind of going back to those days where the cop on the beat, making those relationships talking to people. Figuring out who the neighborhood… maybe... illegal activity where it’s happening, who’s creating it,” Mantello said.

Kevin Pryor is the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion outreach director. His priority is getting school kids involved in activities meant to keep them out of trouble. Pryor says through a county workforce program, more than 90 city kids are employed. Pryor says some are resistant at first.

“This kid came, he started working for us for like two days and went to his grandfather and said ‘I don’t want to work here anymore. I want to work in the summer.’ And I went to him and said ‘do me a favor, wait ‘til you get your first check.’ He said ‘OK.’ He got his first check and we never had a conversation about him working not no more,” Pryor said.

Other anti-violence initiatives in the city include Gun Involved Violence Elimination funding, Park/Walk/Talk, community groups, summer camps, Troy Look Inc., and Team H.E.R.O.

The police department has also deployed officers for the Walking Beat Program, which is two shifts a day, meant to discourage panhandling.