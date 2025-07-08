WAMC Sports Report 7/8/25: Djokovic, Shelton, Sinner, Swiatek and 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic overcame an uncharacteristically unsteady start to avoid what would have been his earliest exit at Wimbledon since 2016. Djokovic took the last five games and 14 of the final 15 points to come through for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur in the fourth round Monday. Djokovic's bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam trophy will continue against No. 22 Flavio Cobolli. No. 1 Jannik Sinner, No. 10 Ben Shelton, 18-year-old Mirra Andreev, Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic also won their fourth-round matches on Monday, when Roger Federer sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Jannik Sinner has advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite hurting his right elbow on a fall and dropping the first two sets. That's because Sinner's opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, had to quit with an injured pectoral muscle. Sinner hadn’t dropped a set in the tournament until falling behind No. 19 seed Dimitrov 6-3, 7-5 Monday night. But at 2-all in the third set, Dimitrov stopped playing. It’s the third time Dimitrov failed to complete a Grand Slam match this season. He also did it at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in May.

MLB

Boston 9 Colorado 3

Roman Anthony hit a two-run homer, and Ceddanne Rafaela homered for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3. Rookie pitcher Richard Fitts earned his first major league win, allowing two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. Romy Gonzalez had a solo home run, and Abraham Toro a two-run double. Colorado’s Michael Toglia and Ryan McMahon drove in runs to close the gap to 5-3 in the sixth. Boston extended its lead with RBI singles by Jarren Duran and Carlos Narváez in the seventh inning.

San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1

Casey Schmitt drove home the go-ahead run on a groundball in the eighth inning, Matt Chapman made a headfirst dive into home moments later for another run, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. Orion Kerkering (5-4) hit Willy Adames with a pitch to start the Giants’ eighth before Chapman’s single advanced Adames to third. Wilmer Flores was also plunked to load the bases for Schmitt. Tyler Rogers (4-2) allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the eighth but worked out of the jam for the win. Camilo Doval finished for his 14th save -- getting J.T. Realmuto to line out on a 95 mph sinker for the first out after a 13-pitch battle before ending it on a 3-6 double play.

The Seattle Mariners seek to continue a three-game win streak on the road against the New York Yankees tonight at 7:05.

The New York Mets play The Baltimore Orioles tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City 9 Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 5 Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7 Houston 5

José Ramírez and David Fry homered and Brayan Rocchio added a two-run double as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Houston Astros 7-5 to snap a 10-game skid. Cleveland’s last win was on June 25. Emmanuel Clase closed the game with a perfect ninth inning for his 19th save. Houston’s Taylor Trammell and Isaac Paredes also homered, but it wasn’t enough. Guardians starter Tanner Bibee allowed four runs in under five innings, while Houston’s Colton Gordon gave up five runs in nearly six innings but stayed in after being hit by a line drive.

L.A. Angels 6 Texas 5

Miami 5 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 9 L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 6 San Diego 3

Toronto 8 Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota Twins outfielder and Georgia native Byron Buxton has been announced as the fourth participant in the Home Run Derby. It will take place next Monday, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Buxton joins Nationals outfielder James Wood, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the competition. Buxton has 20 homers this season. He's from Baxley, Georgia, and was the second overall pick by the Twins in the 2012 draft. New York Mets slugger and two-time winner Pete Alonso joined Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in electing to skip the event.

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres got his 2,000th career hit Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sharp single off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. The milestone hit came against starter Zac Gallen leading off the fourth inning. Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he’s been a fan favorite since joining the Padres as a free agent in 2019. The All-Star third baseman singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit and homered in the eighth, but San Diego lost 6-3.

NBA

The New York Knicks have hired Mike Brown, turning to the two-time NBA Coach of the Year after firing Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks offered the job to Brown last week and announced Monday that he would be taking over the team that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season for the first time in 25 years. They decided to fire Thibodeau despite that and eventually picked Brown, who wasn’t out of work long after getting fired by the Sacramento Kings during last season. Brown had led the Kings to the postseason in 2023 and was voted the Coach of the Year.

Paolo Banchero has agreed to the richest contract in Orlando Magic history. According to a person with knowledge of the agreement, his five-year extension is worth $239 million and could reach about $287 million should he become eligible for a supermax deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not revealed by Banchero or the Magic. Banchero was the rookie of the year in 2022-23 and an All-Star the following season. He has led the Magic to two straight playoff appearances.

The Indiana Pacers won’t be rushing guard Tyrese Haliburton back to the court next season as he recovers from a torn right Achilles tendon. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Monday in a news conference that Haliburton "will not play next year." Haliburton suffered his Achilles injury early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. He had surgery June 23 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. It was a historic postseason for Haliburton, who turned in an array of buzzer-beating winners, incredible plays and some unprecedented stat lines. The Oklahoma City Thunder were crowned champions after beating the Pacers 103-91.

Adding a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber was too valuable an opportunity for the Houston Rockets to pass up, even though it meant moving on from Jalen Green just four seasons after they drafted him second overall. Durant was officially acquired from Phoenix on Sunday in a complicated seven-team transaction that sent Green and Dillon Brooks to the Suns and brought Clint Capela back to Houston from the Hawks. General manager Rafael Stone is thrilled to add the future Hall of Famer, who will turn 37 in September, to a team which made a huge leap last season to earn the second seed in the Western Conference.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 90 Golden State 81

Phoenix 102 Dallas 72

All contents © copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved

