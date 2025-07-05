Ten people injured in recent shootings in Albany

Ten people, including seven juveniles, were shot in three separate incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 on Jennings Drive, a 15 -year-old male was shot in the foot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and released.

Later around 10, a juvenile in a group fired a flare gun that struck a house at 333 Madison Avenue, causing a structure fire. Another juvenile fired a handgun, striking four people. A 17-year-old is currently in critical condition.

A police officer was also struck by a vehicle while responding to the incident on Madison Avenue when a responding ambulance hit a car that then hit the officer. The officer sustained injuries to his leg.

On Saturday morning around 1 a.m., a group of teens approached a house on Livingston Avenue and fired at several people, striking five.

Officials say there has been a recent uptick in violent crime among teens in the city and are asking parents to help officials keep the city safe by more closely monitoring their kids’ activities.