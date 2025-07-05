© 2025
Midday Magazine

Ten people injured in recent shootings in Albany

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published July 5, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT
District Attorney Lee Kindlon, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, and Police Chief Brendan Cox at a press conference Saturday morning following the shootings.
Samantha Simmons
Ten people, including seven juveniles, were shot in three separate incidents Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Around 5:30 on Jennings Drive, a 15 -year-old male was shot in the foot. He was transported to a nearby hospital and released.

Later around 10, a juvenile in a group fired a flare gun that struck a house at 333 Madison Avenue, causing a structure fire. Another juvenile fired a handgun, striking four people. A 17-year-old is currently in critical condition.

A police officer was also struck by a vehicle while responding to the incident on Madison Avenue when a responding ambulance hit a car that then hit the officer. The officer sustained injuries to his leg.

On Saturday morning around 1 a.m., a group of teens approached a house on Livingston Avenue and fired at several people, striking five.

Officials say there has been a recent uptick in violent crime among teens in the city and are asking parents to help officials keep the city safe by more closely monitoring their kids’ activities.

Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
