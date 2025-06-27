© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Mamdani's victory in NYC mayoral primary means different things to different constituencies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrives at the NBC studios to participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)
Yuki Iwamura/AP
/
FR171758 AP
Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani arrives at the NBC studios to participate in a Democratic mayoral primary debate, Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool)

A dramatic race for New York City mayor ended with a surprise: 33-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani secured a stunning win in the Democratic primary, as he looks to trade the state Assembly for Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani’s victory in the 11-candidate ranked-choice election also means a setback for former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was hoping to make a comeback after resigning under pressure in 2021.

To break it down, WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with Spectrum’s Errol Louis, the host of Inside City Hall.
News
Ian Pickus
News Director, ipick@wamc.org
See stories by Ian Pickus