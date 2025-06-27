Mamdani's victory in NYC mayoral primary means different things to different constituencies

A dramatic race for New York City mayor ended with a surprise: 33-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani secured a stunning win in the Democratic primary, as he looks to trade the state Assembly for Gracie Mansion.

Mamdani’s victory in the 11-candidate ranked-choice election also means a setback for former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was hoping to make a comeback after resigning under pressure in 2021.

To break it down, WAMC's Ian Pickus speaks with Spectrum’s Errol Louis, the host of Inside City Hall.