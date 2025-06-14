Cole Quest and the City Pickers to perform tonight at the Guthrie Center

The Guthrie legacy is being carried out by the family’s younger generation. Cole Quest of Cole Quest and the City Pickers is taking his family’s rich folk sound and giving it new life. Quest, the grandson of Woody Guthrie and nephew of Arlo Gurthie, combines the harmonica, dobro guitar, mandolin, and banjo to bring a fresh twist to traditional bluegrass. Ahead of the release of its latest album, ‘Homegrown,’ the band will be playing at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts tonight at 8. I spoke with Quest about the album and how he keeps his family sound alive.

Cole Quest of Cole Quest and the City Pickers. The band plays at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts tonight at 8. The band’s new record, ‘Homegrown,’ will be released July 18.