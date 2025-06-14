© 2025
Midday Magazine

Cole Quest and the City Pickers to perform tonight at the Guthrie Center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 14, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Cole Quest and the City Pickers
Cole Quest and the City Pickers
Cole Quest and the City Pickers

The Guthrie legacy is being carried out by the family’s younger generation. Cole Quest of Cole Quest and the City Pickers is taking his family’s rich folk sound and giving it new life. Quest, the grandson of Woody Guthrie and nephew of Arlo Gurthie, combines the harmonica, dobro guitar, mandolin, and banjo to bring a fresh twist to traditional bluegrass. Ahead of the release of its latest album, ‘Homegrown,’ the band will be playing at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts tonight at 8. I spoke with Quest about the album and how he keeps his family sound alive.

Cole Quest of Cole Quest and the City Pickers. The band plays at the Guthrie Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts tonight at 8. The band’s new record, ‘Homegrown,’ will be released July 18.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons