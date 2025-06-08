OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy says exciting things are happening: Summer concerts return, upgrades to The Egg, and more
New York State’s Office of General Services is tasked with managing properties, building new facilities, contracting for technology and services, and providing support services for state and some local government operations. Aside from that, the agency provides free entertainment for staff and families across the state. WAMC spoke with Commissioner Jeanette Moy for an update on OGS projects and programs — including some summer staples in Albany.