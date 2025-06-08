© 2025
Midday Magazine

OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy says exciting things are happening: Summer concerts return, upgrades to The Egg, and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 8, 2025 at 11:18 AM EDT
Price Chopper/Market 32 spokesperson Mona Golub and New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy look on as a crew assembles one of 14 floats that will launch fireworks from the Empire State Plaza reflecting pool.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
New York State’s Office of General Services is tasked with managing properties, building new facilities, contracting for technology and services, and providing support services for state and some local government operations. Aside from that, the agency provides free entertainment for staff and families across the state. WAMC spoke with Commissioner Jeanette Moy for an update on OGS projects and programs — including some summer staples in Albany.
