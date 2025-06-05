WAMC Sports Report 6/5/25: Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers beat the Panthers in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play in overtime, Stuart Skinner made 29 saves and the Edmonton Oilers erased a multigoal deficit to beat the defending champion Florida Panthers in overtime 4-3 in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final rematch. After Tomas Nosek’s penalty for putting the puck over the glass, Draisaitl’s goal 19:29 into OT sent the home fans into a frenzy and made sure the Oilers would not start this series the way they did a year ago, when they fell behind three games to none. Game 2 is tomorrow night at 8.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl drove the bus again for the Edmonton Oilers when they erased a multigoal deficit to beat the Florida Panthers in overtime in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final rematch. Draisaitl scored the opening goal 66 seconds in and finished it by scoring in OT on the power play. McDavid set up Mattias Ekholm's tying goal in the third period and Draisaitl's overtime winner. They're the leading scorers in the playoffs and the biggest reason the Oilers are three wins from their first title in 35 years.

NBA

All eyes will turn to Oklahoma City tonight as the Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in game 1 at 8:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Sunday night at 8.

In these NBA Finals, a team is four wins away from getting the last laugh. Ask anyone on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers if they’re still fueled by doubters, and the answer is probably going to be an immediate “yes.” Thunder star and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went 11th in his draft. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton went 12th in his. Both sides have undrafted players in their rotation. Here they are: The NBA Finals, which start Thursday night in Oklahoma City. The Thunder have, by far, the NBA’s best record this season. The Pacers have the league’s second-best record since Jan. 1, including playoffs. And both teams have rolled through the postseason.

Tom Thibodeau’s firing brought back some of the confusion and chaos the New York Knicks had seemingly left behind. After an era of stability and more success than they had enjoyed in a quarter of a century, the Knicks opened a coaching search few could have predicted when they fired Thibodeau on Tuesday. Coaching searches weren’t unusual in New York for much of the 2000s, but the Knicks weren’t winning then. This time, they had just reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years before losing to Rick Carlisle’s Pacers, and were an early favorite to do it again next year. So changing course brought swift and strong reaction.

The Phoenix Suns have hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their head coach, opting for a young, emerging leader to rebuild a franchise that has regressed over the past few seasons. That's according to a person familiar with the search who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hire hasn’t officially been announced. Ott will be the team’s fourth head coach in four seasons and replaces Mike Budenholzer, who was fired following a miserable 36-46 season. The 40-year-old Ott has worked for the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and the Cavaliers.

MLB

N.Y. Mets 6 L.A. Dodgers 1

Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in five runs, Griffin Canning held baseball’s best offense scoreless for six innings and the New York Mets defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1. After the teams split a pair of 10-inning games to begin the series, the Mets took a 3-0 lead in the first when Alonso launched a two-run shot. They didn’t score again until his three-run drive in the eighth, when Alonso hammered his 14th homer of the season 447 feet to nearly the top of the left-field pavilion. Canning allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked one for his first win since May 5 at Arizona.

Boston 11 L.A. Angels 9

Ceddanne Rafaela curled a home run around the Pesky Pole in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied after trailing four different times to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-9. The Angels blew 4-0, 7-5, 8-7 and 9-8 leads in the game. Rafael Devers bounced a chopper between the gloves of second baseman Chris Taylor and shortstop Zach Neto behind second base to tie it 9-9 in the eighth. In the ninth, Abraham Toro singled with one out and Rafaela hit a 308-foot liner over the short wall that goes from the foul pole toward the bullpens in right.

Cleveland 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Angel Martínez hit an early two-run homer, Luis Ortiz earned his first win since April 18 and the Cleveland Guardians beat the New York Yankees 4-0. Kyle Manzardo also went deep for the Guardians, who scored three times in the first inning and turned a trio of double plays. Ortiz allowed three hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Martínez connected in the first on Clarke Schmidt’s seventh pitch. Daniel Schneeman added an RBI double later in the inning to help the Guardians win for the third time in their last 11 regular-season trips to the Bronx. José Ramírez doubled in the first, extending his on-base streak to 30 games, and scored on Schneeman’s double. Manzardo padded the lead with a solo homer in the eighth.

Toronto 2 Philadelphia 1

Alejandro Kirk drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a one-out single off former teammate Jordan Romano (0-2) and stole second base. Addison Barger struck out but Kirk won it with a line drive that hit off the wall in right field. Former Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman (5-2) got one out for the win. Nick Castellanos opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second. Toronto chased right-hander Mick Abel and tied it in the sixth when Bo Bichette’s triple scored Andrés Giménez.

Pittsburgh 3 Houston 0

Tampa Bay 5 Texas 4

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 3 Seattle 2

Minnesota 6 Athletics 1

Colorado 3 Miami 2

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 1

Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona 2 Atlanta 1

San Francisco 6 San Diego 5

Kansas City at St. Louis 1:45 p.m. (Postponed)

President Donald Trump’s support of Pete Rose was among the factors Major Legaue Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred weighed when he decided last month that permanent bans by the sport ended with death, which allows the career hits leader to be considered for the Hall of Fame. Manfred announced the new interpretation on May 13, a decision that allows Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson to be considered for a Hall committee vote in December 2027. Manfred also said computer technology to appeal ball/strike calls could be in place for the 2026 regular season.

FRENCH OPEN

Novak Djokovic has eliminated 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarterfinals 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Djokovic's victory Wednesday night allowed him to reach his 51st Grand Slam semifinal and move two wins away from his record 25th major trophy. Next up is a showdown for Djokovic on Friday against No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Sinner beat No. 62 Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 earlier Wednesday. Not only hasn’t Sinner ceded a set yet, he only has dropped a total of 36 games through five matches over the past 1 1/2 weeks. The other men's semifinal will be Carlos Alcaraz against Lorenzo Musetti.

Coco Gauff overcame 10 double-faults and the first set she’s dropped in the tournament to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open and reach the semifinals for the third time. Wednesday's contest was filled with plenty of mistakes by both Americans, who each has claimed one major championship. They combined for 101 unforced errors and just 40 winners across more than two hours under a closed roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a drizzly, chilly day. The No. 2-seeded Gauff won the 2023 U.S. Open and was the runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

WCWS

Reese Atwood hit a go-ahead, two-run single for Texas when Texas Tech ace NiJaree Canady was trying to walk her intentionally in the sixth inning, and the Longhorns beat the Red Raiders 2-1 in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series finals. Teagan Kavan pitched a three-hitter for Texas, which can secure its first national title with a victory in Game 2 on Thursday night. Texas Tech would have to win two straight to claim its first championship in its first WCWS appearance. The Red Raiders scored with the help of an obstruction call in the fifth inning.

GOLF - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has explained his decision not to speak to the media during last month's PGA Championship. McIlroy said Wednesday he was annoyed that news had leaked about his driver failing to pass inspection before the tournament. McIlroy said the results of equipment tests are supposed to be confidential and noted that Scottie Scheffler’s driver had also failed before the championship, but that was not reported until afterward. McIlroy says he didn't want to discuss his driver or say something he regretted. He also says he was unhappy with his poor play and the long days he spent at Quail Hollow.

FanDuel bans bettor over heckling incident with Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas

A sports bettor who heckled Olympic champion sprinter Gabby Thomas during a Grand Slam Track event in Philadelphia has been banned by the betting site FanDuel Sportsbook. In a statement sent Wednesday to The Associated Press, FanDuel wrote that it “condemns in the strongest terms abusive behavior directed towards athletes.” Thomas finished fourth in a 100-meter race won by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. The bettor wrote in a social media post that he “made Gabby lose by heckling her. And it made my parlay win.” He posted a picture of his parlay that had Jefferson-Wooden winning the 100. Thomas, the 200-meter Olympic champion at the Paris Games last summer, explained the heckling incident on X.

