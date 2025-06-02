WAMC Sports Report 6/2/25: Yarbrough shines as Yankees avoid sweep with 7-3 win over Dodgers. Judge and Ohtani go hitless

Ryan Yarbrough picked up a dazzling World Series ring from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Then he went out and beat them. The New York Yankees starter pitched one-run ball over six innings, struck out a season-high five and blanked the Dodgers’ top four hitters in a 7-3 win. The 33-year-old left-hander made 44 relief appearances between the Dodgers and Blue Jays last season. The Dodgers designated him for assignment on July 29 and the next day traded him to Toronto. So even though he wasn’t around for their World Series victory over the Yankees last fall, Yarbrough earned a ring. He signed with New York in March and is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA this season.

N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 3

Francisco Lindor once again homered in a victory and Clay Holmes threw a career-high seven innings as the New York Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-3 win. Pete Alonso hit a three-run shot and Juan Soto also went deep as the Mets won for the seventh time in eight games to regain sole possession of first place in the NL East. The Rockies lost their eighth straight and fell to 9-50, the worst record through 59 games of any major league team in the modern era. Lindor snapped a 3-all tie with a solo shot in the fifth. The Mets have won the last 26 games in which Lindor has homered, the second-longest streak in big league history.

Boston 3 Atlanta 1

Trevor Story had a three-run double in the first inning and Garrett Crochet struck out 12 in seven innings of one-run ball, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. Story went 2 for 3 and just missed a grand slam in the first when he hit a 1-0 pitch from Bryce Elder 413 feet off the top of the wall in center, driving in Boston’s only runs. Story had a big series in Atlanta, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in a 5-1 Red Sox win Friday. Marcell Ozuna accounted for Atlanta’s only run with a solo homer, his 10th of the season, in the bottom of the first.

Milwaukee 5 Philadelphia 2

Pinch-hitter Jake Bauers had a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning, helping the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to seven. Bauers was batting for Eric Haase in Christian Yelich’s spot in the lineup. Yelich left with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. It was Milwaukee’s first series sweep in Philadelphia since 2015. Jose Quintana pitched five solid innings in his return from the injured list with left shoulder impingement. The Phillies have lost four straight.

Texas 8 St. Louis 1

Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 4 L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 8 Athletics 4

Detroit 1 Kansas City 0

Houston 1 Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 2 Minnesota 1

San Francisco 4 Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz played with a heavy heart. That’s what he wanted to do after learning of the death of his sister, Genelis. De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and scored two runs in Cincinnati’s 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Manager Terry Francona said the 23-year-old shortstop insisted he wanted to play in the finale of the weekend series, and the team was going to support him. Z101 Digital in the Dominican Republic reported that Genelis died Saturday after dealing with health problems for some time. De La Cruz declined to speak with the media.

Arizona 3 Washington 1

San Diego 6 Pittsburgh 4

U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN

Maja Stark of Sweden continued the steady play she demonstrated all week to win the U.S. Women’s Open on Sunday at Erin Hills for her first major championship. Stark shot an even-par 72 to finish at 7-under 281, two strokes ahead of top-ranked Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda. Stark earned $2.4 million in the biggest event of the women’s golf season. The 25-year-old Stark became the sixth Swede to win a women’s major, and the first since Anna Nordqvist in the 2021 Women’s British Open. The former Oklahoma State player is the first Swede to win a U.S. Women’s Open since Annika Sorenstam in 2006. Korda closed with a 71, and Takeda had a 72.

MEN’S GOLF

Scottie Scheffler is the Memorial winner for the second year in a row. The world's No. 1 player delivered another relentless performance. He shot 70 in the final round and turned a decent duel into another runaway. He wound up winning by four shots over Ben Griffin. That makes Scheffler the first back-to-back winner at Memorial since Tiger Woods. Lately his game has looked a lot more like the tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Scheffler now has won three of his last four tournaments. Rickie Fowler had his first top 10 of the year. That got him into the British Open.

FRENCH OPEN

Frances Tiafoe has defeated Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 15th-seeded Tiafoe joined 12th-seeded Tommy Paul to put a pair of American men in the round of eight. It’s the first time the country placed more than one man in the quarterfinals in Paris since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero men from the United States had made it this far in any year since Andre Agassi in 2003. And Tiafoe has done it without dropping a set. Tiafoe now plays Lorenzo Musetti. Paul faces Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz has called himself for breaking the rules at the French Open and conceded a point during his four-set victory over Ben Shelton. Shelton whipped a passing shot well out of Alcaraz’s reach up at the net Sunday. So Alcaraz, flung his racket, and as his equipment flipped through the air, its strings made contact with the ball and sent it back over the net. Initially, defending champion Alcaraz was awarded the point. But he immediately went over to the chair umpire to admit that he wasn’t holding his racket when it touched the ball. Alcaraz wound up winning 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina saved three match points and eliminated 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1 to earn her fifth French Open quarterfinal appearance. Svitolina is 0-4 so far in the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros. She’ll try to go a step further on Tuesday, when she faces three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. Swiatek stretched her winning streak at the French Open to 25 matches by coming back to beat 2022 Wimbledon champion Elina Rybakina in three sets. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also reached the quarterfinals. Carlos Alcaraz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe were men's winners Sunday.

WNBA

New York 100 Connecticut 52

Las Vegas 75 Seattle 70

Phoenix 85 Los Angeles 80

Minnesota 86 Golden State 75

NASCAR

Ryan Blaney kicked off the second half of the NASCAR season by running away down the stretch for his first Cup Series victory of the year Sunday night at Nashville Superspeedway. The 2023 Cup champ had been racing well with five top-five finishes over the first half of this season. He finally got to victory lane in the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske for his 14th career victory and first since Martinsville in November. He became the ninth different winner this season and the fifth driver to win in as many races at Nashville.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Minnesota 3 Seattle 2

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP

Ángel Sepúlveda scored twice and Cruz Azul routed the Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 on Sunday to win its seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup. Sepúlveda finished with a tournament-best nine goals. Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli and Mateusz Bogusz also scored for Cruz Azul, which built a 4-0 lead by halftime. The Liga MX club tied crosstown rival Club America for most titles in the tournament. It was Cruz Azul’s first title since 2013-14 when La Máquina beat Tijuana. The Whitecaps were looking to make history as the first Canadian team to win the tournament, and the first winner from Major League Soccer since the Seattle Sounders in 2022.

NBA

The New York Knicks went further than they’d gone in 25 years, just not as far as they hoped. They signaled they were serious about making a run at the NBA title when they traded for Mikal Bridges in the summer and then Karl-Anthony Towns in a preseason blockbuster. Their all-in moves just couldn’t get them all the way there. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, leaving them without a championship since 1973. But after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 following consecutive second-round exits, they could at least feel that they are getting closer.

Oklahoma City spent most of the regular season alone atop the Western Conference standings and just kept adding to its lead. Indiana didn’t spend a single day atop the Eastern Conference standings and was still under the .500 mark in early January. Different paths, same destination. It will be the Thunder and the Pacers squaring off when the NBA Finals start in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, a matchup of two clubs that weren’t exactly on similar paths this season.

