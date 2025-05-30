Boilermaker race prepares for return of 'community-owned' July weekend of events

Registration is now open – and filling up fast – for the Boilermaker road races on July 13th.

Following a health expo, kids run, and Boilermaker walk, the races through downtown Utica draw tens of thousands of participants, volunteers, and spectators. A 15K race, 5K race, and 15K wheelchair race bring runners to and around the Handshake City.

The weekend concludes with a post-race bash at the F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

To learn more about the race, and to talk about what makes the weekend of events unique, Lucas Willard spoke with Boilermaker President Mark Donovan…

