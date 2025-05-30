© 2025
Boilermaker race prepares for return of 'community-owned' July weekend of events

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 30, 2025 at 7:07 PM EDT
Boilermaker flyer
Image provided to WAMC

Registration is now open – and filling up fast – for the Boilermaker road races on July 13th.

Following a health expo, kids run, and Boilermaker walk, the races through downtown Utica draw tens of thousands of participants, volunteers, and spectators. A 15K race, 5K race, and 15K wheelchair race bring runners to and around the Handshake City.

The weekend concludes with a post-race bash at the F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

To learn more about the race, and to talk about what makes the weekend of events unique, Lucas Willard spoke with Boilermaker President Mark Donovan…
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
