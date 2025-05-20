DRI-funded events center, The Ed, opens in downtown Glens Falls

A new event and market center is open for business in downtown Glens Falls — and locals hope it’s the beginning of a new chapter for the city.

57 South Street had long been a vacant lot surrounded by dilapidated buildings at the core of one of Glens Falls’ more downtrodden neighborhoods.

But on Friday, city and state officials cut the ribbon on The Ed, a $5 million space with exposed wood framing and large glass doors that let in plenty of light.

The space is also heated so it’ll be able to host events throughout the winter.

It was named after former Mayor Ed Bartholomew, who died in 2020. Current Democratic Mayor Bill Collins tells WAMC he wouldn’t be the same without the mentorship he got from Bartholomew.

“Most people wouldn’t know that when I first was deciding to run for office I thought I was then meeting with Mayor Dan Hall. And it was Ed Bartholomew, our economic development director, who came and met with me for two hours to tell me how to walk the streets and knock on the doors. And ever since then he’s held a special place in my heart. He didn’t have to do that, he was always thinking of how to make Glens Falls better. We are so honored to be here today. What a great venue, it’s the beginning of the revitalization, the bringing back of South Street,” said Collins.

Bartholomew’s family came to the grand opening. His sister Glenda Bartholomew Kelman says his winding career moved him all over the Capital Region, but:

“Ed always had a vision for the growth of Glens Falls. He had a mission to grow Glens Falls and also grow Warren County. And if he were here today he would say, ‘this is wonderful, but what are we going to do next to build the infrastructure, continue with the infrastructure, and continue with the quality of Glens Falls for its residents and Warren County?’” said Bartholomew Kelman.

In 2016, Glens Falls received $10 million in state Downtown Revitilization Initiative funds, a portion of which went toward The Ed.

Collins says The Ed’s completion is just the beginning of a new wave of projects that will attract the next generation of city residents.

“Phase one has already been started. That includes market-rate apartments, a new commercial kitchen, and a way-finding center and a market center. That will be done this fall. The second part, which is the homes and community renewal project of 77 workforce housing apartments. Those start next month. Next month we break ground on that phase, that alone is $48 million worth of development. Across the street here you’ll see another housing project on a building that had been empty, leaking roof for years. It’s the multiplier effect,” said Collins.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC The $5 million space was funded through the city's 2016 DRI grant, and will be heated to allow for winter events

Musicians perform on a stage behind the center, and vendors from around the city are inside breaking the space in.

New Way Lunch has been serving hot dogs in Glens Falls for more than 100 years. While Peter Gazetos handed over management of their two stores to his children last year, he’s at the opening handing out their signature “dirt dogs.”

“Well, Aaron, I’ll tell you that to be downtown now, to see this space, as you said, the opportunities that can be had by the community coming down here and accessing this space—musical events, craft shows, all sorts of different things you could do. The space is ideal for any kind of event, just use your imagination,” said Gazetos.

Billy Floyd has been living in Glens Falls for about a year, known around town as the host of the Adirondack Thunder’s home games. The ECHL hockey team plays at the Cool Insuring Arena just a few blocks away from The Ed.

“This is sick, dude. Especially because it feels like you’re outside and the vibes are just so immaculate in here. As you know I feel like it rains every single week, almost every single day leading into the summer. So, this is the vibe where even on the crappiest of days you could still come out here and feel like it’s a beautiful day because the natural light is amazing, the space is wide open, it’s not too loud in here, it’s very spacious,” said Floyd.

The Ed will begin hosting the city’s weekly farmers market starting June 7th.