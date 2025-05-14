City of Troy mayor pushes back on proposed federal cuts to Community Development Block Grants

With federal funding for Community Development Block Grants under threat, Troy Mayor Carmella Mantello is highlighting its importance.

The Republican says the program is responsible for sidewalk repairs, affordable housing, and critical services for seniors, youth, and the vulnerable. Mantello says the city receives $2.3 million annually in CDBG grants. The mayor tells WAMC the proposed cuts would “undermine” efforts for a safer and cleaner community.

“I get reining in a budget. I get do more with less. We do that here every day. However, this program really rises above that threshold,” Mantello said. “Municipalities, and I know Troy, obviously, but all across the state the nation, rely on these funds. And you know, we don't squander; we literally spend every penny to ensure that the neighborhoods are receiving this.”

Mantello says cuts would not impact projects expected to be completed this year.

Earlier this month, Mantello sent a letter to federal and state elected officials calling on them to fight the proposed cuts.