Playland to open Memorial Day weekend with limited rides

The historic park’s summer season has been in question ever since Standard Amusements moved to terminate its 30-year management deal in January. Now back in the county’s hands, Playland will, indeed, open for fun and games this year — if a little later than usual, according to Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins.

“We all love Playland. I’ve got pictures of me and my wife of 43 years hanging out in Playland while we were dating," he says. "Everybody wants to see Playland work and be operational. And we will do it safely and responsibly.”

Just how many rides will be open remains to be seen. The Democrat says Standard Amusements failed to properly winterize some rides this year, and left others unassembled. The county issued an emergency order last week to hire Zamperla, Inc. to inspect rides and buy needed parts. Ultimately, Director of Operations Joan McDonald says it will be up to the state Department of Labor to determine when rides are safe.

“We are using all of our resources," she adds. "All of the mechanics and welders that work in our various departments are on board and helping out. They’re out there today.”

Standard Amusements did not return a request for comment from WAMC.

Playland is almost 100 years old, and includes an amusement park, beach, pool, concessions, and more. It has been owned and operated by the county for most of its history, but former Republican County Executive Rob Astorino reignited efforts to find a private operator in 2010 – which is where Standard Amusements comes in. The county signed a 30-year contract with Standard in 2016 and renegotiated it in 2021. Under the agreement, Westchester County promised extensive park upgrades, including a new pool. In total, Jenkins says the county has invested roughly $150 million.

When Standard moved to exit in January, it said the county failed to complete 70 percent of its promised projects by an April 2024 deadline. Standard is looking to recoup $36 million of its own investments, plus tens of millions of dollars in interest for breach of contract. Westchester County, meanwhile, claims Standard broke the contract and mismanaged the park.

McDonald says the county hired the Ohio-based consultant Vondriska Leisure to inspect the park last summer, and rides were frequently out of order.

“On an average day of the 10 days they were there, up to 16 rides were not operable," says McDonald.

The contract dispute is in arbitration.

Playland has also turned into a bit of a campaign issue for Jenkins, who is seeking a full four-year term in November. Jenkins’ likely opponent, Republican Deputy Elections Commissioner Christine Sculti, has targeted him online for the deal’s collapse. Sculti was also a one-time chief advisor to Astorino.

But Jenkins says the deal was bad from the start — bad enough that he voted against it as a county legislator in 2016.

“That deal prioritized privatization over prudent fiscal management, and left the county responsible for significant financial liabilities, including the return of 100 percent of Standard Amusement’s investments," he explains.

Asked if Westchester County might pursue another private manager in the future, like Zamperla, Jenkins says, “I don’t see that happening any time soon.”

Given the uncertainty around rides, Jenkins says admission to Playland will be free Memorial Day Weekend. Rates for the rest of the season haven’t been decided, but parking has been reduced to $10.

The county is still looking for park managers, ride operators, lifeguards, cashiers, custodians and painters starting at $16.60 an hour. It has three job fairs lined up: two at the Westchester County Center on May 10 and June 7, and another at Playland on May 17. All job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants must bring a valid photo I.D., and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.