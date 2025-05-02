Albany County marks Older Americans Month by recognizing 88-year-old Capital Region veteran

Albany County is marking Older Americans Month by recognizing a decorated Capital Region veteran.

Outside of Rosetta Burke's Latham home, a new aluminum ramp slopes down from a side-door to a paved front walkway.

The retired U.S. Army Reserve Major General served 35 years. Now 88, she says the ramp, funded by Albany County's Department for Aging, will allow her to enter and leave her home safely.

“I think I was getting depressed inside like that, because all I would see was the back of the shade, and I opened the shade a little bit to see that the sunlight in. I have skylights, but that's not enough,” Burke said.

The project is the first in the county's Ramp and Roll initiative, meant to assist residents with mobility challenges.

Albany County Legislator Susan Quine-Laurilliard, a Democrat from Colonie's 22nd District, says she learned of Burke’s situation while doing outreach.

“I was very happy to speak to Mrs. Burke about the program, and asked if she was interested. And then we have a wonderful Commissioner for Aging, who I texted right away after I spoke with her that afternoon,” Quine-Laurilliard said.

Deb Riitano is the commissioner.

“I came here about maybe eight months ago. I came out myself to measure, to see what the possibilities were. Coming from a construction family, I had some idea. And this is the Taj Mahal of ramps. So, I'm going to say, you spend some time, you might want to tent out here. I mean, it's really, really great,” Riitano said.

The county partnered with Jewish Family Services of Northeastern New York to construct the ramp, which was installed by Rosenblum Companies. JFS President and CEO Jane Ginsburg says while her organization has assisted with other accessibility improvements, this is the first time they've built a ramp.

“We mostly do installations of grab bars, toilet seat risers, other kinds of safety modifications in the kitchen, other kind of modifications for rugs, rug grippers and all kinds of little things to help keep people safe in the general day to day operation,” Ginsburg said.

Burke says she’s not going back indoors.

“To get actually outside into the sun is much better, to be able to sit outside, even though the birds might get me…,” Burke said.

So far, this is the only project the county has planned.