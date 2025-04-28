© 2025
Northeast Report

'Everybody knows Jimmermania': Glens Falls Post-Star's Pete Tobey on Jimmer Fredette's retirement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:04 AM EDT
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette (32) runs up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, March 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Jimmer Fredette (32) runs up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, March 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

On Thursday, Glens Falls native and basketball legend Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement from the sport he dedicated his life to. Fredette was named the NCAA National Player of the Year while playing for BYU and entered the NBA in 2011.

Most recently, he represented the United States in the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball. WAMC’s Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with Glens Falls Post-Star sports editor Pete Tobey about Fredette’s storied career and local impact.

