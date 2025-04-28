'Everybody knows Jimmermania': Glens Falls Post-Star's Pete Tobey on Jimmer Fredette's retirement

On Thursday, Glens Falls native and basketball legend Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement from the sport he dedicated his life to. Fredette was named the NCAA National Player of the Year while playing for BYU and entered the NBA in 2011.

Most recently, he represented the United States in the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball. WAMC’s Aaron Shellow-Lavine spoke with Glens Falls Post-Star sports editor Pete Tobey about Fredette’s storied career and local impact.