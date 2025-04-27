© 2025
As Pope Francis is laid to rest, Br. Michael Perry speaks of the late pontiff's impact

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 27, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
Brother Michael served as the minister general of the Order of Friars Minor from 2013 to 2021 - meaning, he served as the successor to St. Francis of Assisi for the world order of Franciscan friars. Perry is now the director of Siena College's Laudato Sí Center for Integral Ecology.
Provided by Siena College
Hundreds of thousands gathered in Rome Saturday to attend the pope’s funeral Mass, according to the Vatican. Pope Francis is being remembered for his humility and calls to action. The late pontiff leaves a legacy of inspiring others to fight climate change, welcoming the LGBTQ community, and serving the poor. Among those who knew him personally is Brother Michael Perry, who from 2013 to 2021 served as General Minister of the Order of the Friars Minor. Perry, who arranged a delegation from Siena College to meet with Pope Francis in 2024, joined mourners in Vatican City to celebrate the life of Pope Francis and lay him to rest.  Perry spoke with WAMC about the experience from Rome Saturday.
