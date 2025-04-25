Albany County buys former Cohoes Community Center

Albany County has acquired a former fitness facility that will soon be home to a county-owned community center.

The former home of the Cohoes Community Center faced nearly $400,000 in debt and needed repairs. That facility closed in 2018 and left residents with a hole in employment and programs for seniors and children. Eventually, the building was sold to Gateway Sports.

After more than a year of negotiations, the facility and equipment were purchased for $800,000.

The 1.3-acre lot houses 35,000 square feet of recreation space including a pool, sauna, steam room, and basketball courts. County Executive Dan McCoy says he plans to add additional basketball courts outside and pickleball courts.

“You’re gonna see a partnership that is about the community and a safe haven for the kids of the city of Cohoes, Watervliet, Green Island to come to just to be a kid and not worry about the outside world,” McCoy said.

Last year, the county was granted nearly $1.9 million for the Cohoes Pool Facility to provide no to low-cost swimming programs for the general public though NY SWIMS.

The facility will be open to all county residents and is slated to open later this year.