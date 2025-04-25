© 2025
Albany County buys former Cohoes Community Center

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 25, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Albany County officials raises the flag on a new county-owned community center in Cohoes
Samantha Simmons
Albany County officials raises the flag on a new county-owned community center in Cohoes

Albany County has acquired a former fitness facility that will soon be home to a county-owned community center.

The former home of the Cohoes Community Center faced nearly $400,000 in debt and needed repairs. That facility closed in 2018 and left residents with a hole in employment and programs for seniors and children. Eventually, the building was sold to Gateway Sports.

After more than a year of negotiations, the facility and equipment were purchased for $800,000.

The 1.3-acre lot houses 35,000 square feet of recreation space including a pool, sauna, steam room, and basketball courts. County Executive Dan McCoy says he plans to add additional basketball courts outside and pickleball courts.

“You’re gonna see a partnership that is about the community and a safe haven for the kids of the city of Cohoes, Watervliet, Green Island to come to just to be a kid and not worry about the outside world,” McCoy said.

Last year, the county was granted nearly $1.9 million for the Cohoes Pool Facility to provide no to low-cost swimming programs for the general public though NY SWIMS.

The facility will be open to all county residents and is slated to open later this year.
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
