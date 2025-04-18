It’s not last call for late bar closing times in Saratoga County yet

The latest attempt to move up last call for bars in Saratoga County fell short this week.

Taps currently shut off throughout Saratoga County no later than 4 a.m.

A proposed measure at the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors would have changed that, though it failed in a 9-to-6 vote Tuesday.

Eight of the 23 supervisors were absent for the vote.

Drinks would have stopped flowing at 3 a.m. from May through October and 2 a.m. the rest of the year.

At the meeting, Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen explained his vote.

“I do believe that the businesses that serve alcohol have the ability to make last call whatever they want it to be. Certainly, following sate law until 4 a.m. is earlier in the morning for some people, but some people work late at night and that’s when they have the ability to go out and get a drink,” said Tollisen.

Moreau Supervisor Jesse Fish also wanted to see tighter legislative language.

“What’s stopping somebody from buying more than one or two drinks and staying until 4 o’clock and drinking anyways? It seems like the people that own a bar should be able to control their bar. And by coming through with this what we’re doing is we’re allowing these people to buy more than one drink, stay there. I think if you wanted to pass something like that, you should actually look at it and put some more legislation into it,” said Fish.

Saratoga Springs officials have been advocating for an earlier last call for years. Several late-night safety incidents in the city over the years, including a 2022 police shooting involving an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy, plus a number of stabbings, have stoked concerns.

Supervisor Michele Madigan, a Democratic candidate for city mayor this year, spoke at Tuesday evening’s Saratoga Springs city council meeting.

“Going back to 2010 when then Commissioner of Accounts John Franck was here, he wanted 2 o’clock from Labor Day through Memorial Day. He sent that down to the council and I don’t think it got out of committee. Then Chris Mathiesen was public safety commissioner and we had the Night Owl brawl and a stabbing on New Year’s Eve and he worked very hard on earlier bar closing and it didn’t get out of committee,” said Madigan.

Outgoing Saratoga Springs Supervisor Matt Veitch, who sits on the county board’s Law and Finance committee and spearheaded the measure, said it’s been a long time coming.

“I agree with Supervisor Madigan I think we have to look at how we presented it, maybe there’s a different way to present it. I hate to use the seniority clause but it took 18 years for me to get it to even a vote at the County Board of Supervisors, it may take quite a bit longer to get it to a positive vote at the County Board of Supervisors,” said Veitch.

Isaiah Rees has been working at Desperate Annie’s for more than a decade. The dive bar is on Caroline Street, the heart of the Spa City’s nightlife scene.

“People are just going come out two hours earlier and we’re going to have the same problems. We’re actually going to have more problems because we can cut off drinking anytime we want but the extra time allows us to stagger people out the door, they can get cabs, they can get rides home, they can wait out being too drunk,” said Rees.

Veitch, who is not seeking reelection after 18 years on the county board, said he may still bring another last call ordinance up before his final term is over.