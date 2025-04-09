New workforce housing development underway in Saratoga Springs

New workforce housing units are going up in Saratoga Springs.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a $42.8 million project to construct nearly 100 housing units on a 3.1-acre plot on the Spa City’s West side.

Six three-story buildings are set to go up and will hold a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units for individuals or families making between 50% and 80% of the area median income. According to developer Beacon Communities, 40% of the units will have a workforce preference.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Regional Development Director Darren Scott said it’s been a long road to get this project shovel-ready.

“So, this has been going on for over eight years. The first two attempts not successful. But then the Housing Authority stepped in and actually the Housing Authority was here from the beginning, I don’t know when that was, back in the 60s or 70s. But then working with the local nonprofit Saratoga Affordable Housing Group, they kept the project going and they kept hope alive and stepped in along with Beacon to be successful this third time,” said Scott.

Saratoga Springs Housing Authority Executive Director Paul Feldman said once completed, the Springs West development will be the organization’s fourth project in six years.

“Through New York state and our development partners we’ve been able to bring in $110 million in investment in affordable housing for this city. It’s desperately needed in this city, it’s been talked about for years and we’ve been working on it for years trying to provide affordable housing to the workforce in this city and this project is going to provide 98 units to do that,” said Feldman.

A 2016 housing study commissioned by the city found 80% of renters struggle with housing costs.

Republican Mayor John Safford said it’s vital to bolster the city’s available housing options.

“It’s been a long, long time talking with them and working with the neighbors here, and getting this job done. So, congratulations to everyone who’s been involved in this project. And certainly we need it, the thing that’s really exciting about this one is that working with the city and some of Paul’s contacts, we’ve been able to expand the actual percentage of workforce housing here,” said Safford.

According to the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, median home sale prices in the county rose by more than 6% from 2023 to 2024, sitting roughly at $436,000.

Chamber President Todd Shimkus says the efforts to increase workforce housing in Saratoga Springs should be a model to nearby communities.

“You know, our comprehensive plan has a vision for the city which is a city in the country. But we can’t be a city in the country just for the rich and the wealthy. If we want economic vibrancy to continue for years to come and sustainability, we’ve got to make sure that people can both live and work in our city. So, the more projects we can do like this the merrier we will all be. And the same is true for all of Saratoga County. I’m glad we’re working on similar projects in other communities, we need this in Malta, we need this in Wilton, we need this in Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs,” said Shimkus.

Beacon Communities CEO Dara Kovel said that despite headwinds and uncertainties over grant funding at the federal level:

“We really remain steadfast in our commitment to this work, in fact, we’re doubling down on the focus on affordable housing creation and we’re going to be working in places where there’s city and state leadership, vision, resources, and commitment to doing this work. And this is a place where that is happening. New York state is a place where that is happening. And we’re going to do everything we can to rise and meet that need,” said Kovel.

Following the ceremonial groundbreaking, Scott said building new units is only half the battle for his agency.

“We also have to shore up the existing housing that we have in the state in order to make that affordable and prevent corporations from buying it up and sitting on it for a profit. We need local families to be able to purchase housing and to help us put the housing cycle back in order. Right now, seniors can’t downsize, families can’t grow. And young adults who are graduating from high school and college they have no place to move that’s affordable,” said Scott.

Leasing is expected to begin in spring 2026.