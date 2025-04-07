© 2025
University at Albany professor says recent moves by Trump could jeopardize democracy

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
University at Albany professor of political science Greg Nowell
University at Albany
University at Albany professor of political science Greg Nowell

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a slew of new reciprocal tariffs on countries across the globe. Trump placed a 10 percent baseline tax on imports from all countries as well as an additional 34 percent tax on imports from China, a 20 percent tax on imports from the European Union, and a 24 percent tariff on Japan among many others. Markets suffered huge losses to end the week.

Estimates from the Yale Budget Lab, a non-partisan policy research center, predict the tariffs will cost the average U.S. household an additional $3,800 per year. I spoke with University at Albany political science professor Greg Nowell about the impact the taxes are likely to have on consumers and the economy.
