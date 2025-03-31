Many Vermont trails close as mud season starts

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is advising outdoor enthusiasts that many trails are now closed due to the state’s fifth unofficial season.

Vermont lays claim to an extra season between winter and spring: mud season. It happens after the snow begins to melt and can last until Memorial Day in higher elevations. The Department warns that hiking and biking trails are wet and muddy due to the combination of snow melt, thawing ground and seasonal rain. Durable surfaces like gravel and paved roads, rail trails and bike paths are preferable for hiking and biking. Muddy, soft trails should be avoided, or are closed, to protect sensitive vegetation, reduce erosion, and keep trails in good shape.