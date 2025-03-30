Capital Region author Meaghan Smith says "Widows Can Love Again"

Widows can love again. That's what Capital Region author Meaghan Smith says. And it’s the name of her book.

After losing her husband, Mikey Campbell, to cancer in 2020, she thought she may not find happiness again. Understandably, she wasn’t thinking about anything except supporting her husband through his treatment.

Smith and her daughter Bella and stepson Patrick carried on Mikey's legacy by continuing his work managing the family business in Brunswick. While mourning and lonely, Smith was afraid about being herself again. A few months later, a motorcycle-loving single parent, Kevin, came into her life, showing her the compassion she was missing. Smith and Kevin now live in Colonie with their two kids. Smith writes about she and her now husband deal with survivor's guilt and recovering from the trauma of being a caregiver to her former husband. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Smith about how she came to love again while also keeping Mikey's legacy alive.