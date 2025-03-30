© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Capital Region author Meaghan Smith says "Widows Can Love Again"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 30, 2025 at 11:56 AM EDT
Author of Widows Can Love Again, Meaghan Smith
Samantha Simmons
Author of Widows Can Love Again, Meaghan Smith

Widows can love again. That's what Capital Region author Meaghan Smith says. And it’s the name of her book.

After losing her husband, Mikey Campbell, to cancer in 2020, she thought she may not find happiness again. Understandably, she wasn’t thinking about anything except supporting her husband through his treatment.

Smith and her daughter Bella and stepson Patrick carried on Mikey's legacy by continuing his work managing the family business in Brunswick. While mourning and lonely, Smith was afraid about being herself again. A few months later, a motorcycle-loving single parent, Kevin, came into her life, showing her the compassion she was missing. Smith and Kevin now live in Colonie with their two kids. Smith writes about she and her now husband deal with survivor's guilt and recovering from the trauma of being a caregiver to her former husband. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Smith about how she came to love again while also keeping Mikey's legacy alive.
News
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she host's WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons